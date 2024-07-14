Open Extended Reactions

With the 2024 Copa América coming to an end Sunday, the thrilling tournament has seen many players make an impact for their respective national teams.

We pick out some of the breakout stars who have shined in the United States this summer and could earn a transfer to a new club team after their performances.

Discovered five years ago playing in a futsal tournament in Brazil, he converted to the 11-a-side game and made his breakthrough last year with the Brazilian Serie A winners. Brought into the Colombia squad late last year and started a game for the first time in March, but it is already hard to imagine the midfield without his leggy dynamism. Has put himself in the global spotlight during this tournament.

Richard Ríos has been a vital player in Colombia's midfield during their run to the Copa América final. (Photo by CHRIS CODUTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Was not considered a glamour player when Fluminense took him to Brazil three years ago, but has blossomed so much that he was the key man for the side that won last year's CONMEBOL Libertadores. For his club, he is a wandering winger. For Colombia, he usually plays a more disciplined role inside as one member of the midfield trio. Was Fluminense's sole threat in the Club World Cup final defeat to Manchester City, and it will be a surprise if bids from Europe do not come in during the transfer window.

A right-winger who has been neglected at Manchester United and spent last season on loan in Spain with Granada, who were relegated. But has been an important figure for Uruguay since his surprise introduction at the start of 2022, and used the Copa to remind many of his virtues. A cunning winger with the vision of a playmaker. Was not always at his best, but coach Marcelo Bielsa might regret taking him off at half-time in the semifinal loss to Colombia.

Copa América 2024: Features and reaction Keep up to date with all the results, news coverage and stories on the biggest names and teams in the United States as the tournament progresses. Copa América 2024

A big left-footed centre-back who, like so many in the Ecuador squad, is a product of club side Independiente del Valle. As a teenager, he was already showing his skill in passing out from the back, and a season in Belgium with Antwerp and a successful first campaign in Germany have tightened up his defensive skills. Went to the Qatar World Cup without getting off the bench, but has subsequently established himself as the best of a highly promising crop of Ecuadorian centre-backs, and an impressive debut tournament has raised his stock higher still.

After an underwhelming first season with Monaco, Balogun was one of the few USMNT players to enhance his reputation in the Copa. Offered options for the midfielders with his strength and his two-footed ability, and helped himself to wonderful goals in both of the first two games. The drop in attacking threat was evident as soon as he gave way to Ricardo Pepi, hence the view that, after Timothy Weah's red card, his first-half injury in the crunch game against Uruguay was the most decisive factor in the team's early elimination.

Made such an impact on the Copa that it is hard to understand why he has not done more at club level. Began the competition on the bench but made himself impossible to leave out of the starting lineup, though he plays in bursts and appears to have problems lasting the game. Quick, strong and direct with a good left foot, his contribution to Jonathan David's wonderful counterattack goal against Peru was one of the highlights of the tournament. One to watch.

A stocky little full-back with plenty of pace whose Basque origin allows him to play for Real Sociedad in Spain. Only recently brought into the national team and was a big success in his first competitive international games. Naturally a right-back but also spent a game on the left. His speed and crossing ability should be part of the Venezuelan side for years to come, and at club level, he has made solid progress from the Venezuelan league through the Spanish second division with Real Unión to Real Sociedad's first team.

Costa Rica coach Gustavo Alfaro is always keen to give youth a chance and had no worries about throwing a teenage defender into probably the most difficult group of the Copa. Mitchell -- who had to choose between football and basketball -- cut an admirably composed figure on the right of his team's back three. Scouts were watching. A few days after helping the team secure a goalless draw against Brazil, Mitchell swapped local side Alajuelense for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Competing with Raphinha for a place on Brazil's right wing was never going to be easy, but Savinho did enough to suggest that he will have a big future for the national team. After a few minutes off the bench against England in March, this was his first prolonged international experience and he came out of it well. Strong on the ball, with a burst of acceleration and close control skills, the left-footer is at home on either flank. Scored his first goal for his country, and on the back of an excellent season in Spain he showed why Manchester City are interested in signing him.

Savinho impressed for Brazil this summer and will look to do the same come next season at club level. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

An attacking right-back who left a good impression, especially in the opening game against Mexico, when he troubled the keeper with his long-range shooting and provided a fabulous cross for Michail Antonio -- if the header had not been ruled out for a tight offside then perhaps Jamaica's campaign would have turned out better. English-born Lembikisa is on the books at Wolves, who loaned him to play in Scotland for Hearts for the second half of last season.