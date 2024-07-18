Euro 2024 transfer targets: Olmo, Williams, Guéhi, Costa

Open Extended Reactions

Euro 2024 is over, but the tournament's true impact is just beginning to be felt as players who impressed in Germany this summer will be high on the shortlists of interested clubs looking to make a transfer.

While transfer fees are almost always inflated by a player's performance at a major tournament, there are a few options who could be available for a bargain. Here are nine players who have impressed enough to earn themselves a big move in the coming weeks.

He was one of Spain's best players, despite often having to settle for a bench role, at Euro 2024. Sources have told ESPN that Olmo has a €60 million release clause in his contract with Leipzig that expires on July 20, but his performances in Germany have ensured that every top club is interested.

Manchester City have been linked and his style seems to fit the way they play. Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on things, while Barcelona would love to bring him back (he was a youth product of La Masia before moving to Dinamo Zagreb in 2015) but don't have the funds yet. After July 20 passes, Olmo's move would cost a lot more than €60m as he has a contract until 2027.

After a fine season on loan at RB Leipzig where he scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists across 43 games in all competitions, Simons now seems uncertain about continuing his career in Paris. Given PSG paid around €12m to activate a re-signing clause in his contract with PSV Eindhoven in 2023, the French club could be set to make a huge profit on any deal. The Netherlands international looks likely to stay in Germany with either Leipzig or Bayern Munich, possibly on another loan, as his goal against England in the Euro 2024 semifinals is likely to have increased his transfer value.

Nico Williams could team up with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona if they pay his €58m release clause. (Photo by Gokhan Balci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The flying winger has caught the eye with his performances for Spain alongside the generational talent of Lamine Yamal that led the team to glory. Williams, 21, signed a new contract with Athletic Club last year, but it reportedly includes a release clause of €58m. Barcelona are keen to pair him with the 16-year-old Yamal for years to come, with club president Joan Laporte going on record to talk about the player, but their financial situation could open the door for others.

As expected, Kvaratskhelia was a standout performer for Georgia; what was not expected was that the tiny nation would reach the round of 16 and capture hearts along the way. The Napoli winger is keen to leave, according to both his agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father, Badri, and his dream is to join Real Madrid. That might not come off as any transfer would cost upward of €100m, but PSG want him to replace Kylian Mbappé, and Liverpool are also interested in case Mohamed Salah departs this summer.

Also, we should mention Georgia's young goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and striker Georges Mikautadze. Mamardashvili, 23, stood out early on and has been linked with a move to Newcastle. Mikautadze was the tournament's top scorer at one stage and, despite the fact the 23-year-old only just joined Ligue 2 side Metz from Ajax for €13m after a successful loan spell, he looks set to move to Lyon.

play 1:06 Leboeuf compliments England's 'deserving' win Frank Leboeuf says England got the job done in what he calls the Three Lions' best game so far.

Having already allowed midfielder Michael Olise to move to Bayern Munich for €60m, Crystal Palace could have a few issues on their hands this summer, as forward Eberechi Eze and midfielder Adam Wharton are also on a host of top clubs' radars after making the England squad. However, Guéhi is the one attracting the most attention and has been linked with Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool due to his versatility and ability to step up for his country when they needed him most.

With only a handful of world-class young goalkeepers around, Costa has jumped to the top of many shortlists after an impressive tournament for Portugal. Porto are open to an exit (as they are with all their stars), but a €75m fee could be somewhat off-putting for the likes of Real Madrid and Man United. The 24-year-old struggled a little bit under pressure in his early career but seems to have cemented his place as one of the best No. 1 options around.

Arsenal are keen to land Riccardo Calafiori for around €50m. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Bologna signed the centre-back from FC Basel last summer for only €5m but could move him on for 10 times that amount (though Basel are reported to be owed 50% of any fee.) The 22-year-old excelled for his club in three-man defence last season and received rave reviews for his performances for Italy, despite the defending champions' exit to Switzerland in the round of 16. Calafiori is in talks with Arsenal over a move -- with coach Mikel Arteta said to be keen to use him as an inverted left-back -- but Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

Bologna could also find themselves presented with offers to sign Switzerland midfielder Michel Aebischer after he put in some fine performances for his country.

While he doesn't get the same spotlight as his Turkey teammates Arda Güler or Kenan Yildiz, Kadioğlu was one of the team's standout players in its run to the quarterfinals. A creative spark for his country, he creates chances, takes on opponents but is also diligent on the defensive side of his game and puts in plenty of tackles too. Man United and Arsenal are the latest clubs to reportedly show an interest, given their need to strengthen in that position.

Parma know all about what Man can do, as he helped them back to Serie A with 11 goals and six assists in 32 league matches last season. But now the 25-year-old has caught the eye on a bigger stage as his impressive performances for Romania during Euro 2024 have seen links with Barcelona, Dortmund and clubs in the Premier League. With his current contract expiring in 2025, Man will extend his terms, but a big fee could be too much for Parma to resist.