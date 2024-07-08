Euro 2024: Schedule, how to watch, squads, groups, reaction

Steve Nicol says the quality of penalty takers that England have means that they should no longer fear penalty shoot-outs. (1:38)

Is it time to put 'England are bad at penalties' to bed? (1:38)

The Euro 2024 in Germany is a month-long international tournament which will see one country crowned as European champions. ESPN is there for it all!

July 8

Laurens: Why Saliba is France's most important player Read

Hunter: Why Spain vs. France is a battle for the soul of soccer Read

Laurens: England being carried by "individual brilliance" Watch

Laurens: Ronaldo is no longer good enough for the international stage Watch

Laurens: Will Mbappe keep his place in France's XI? Watch

July 7

Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Spain still top ahead of semifinals Read

Euro 2024 Talking Points: Predicting the final; scrap extra time? Read

Southgate admits England feel the pressure Watch

July 6

Euro Daily: Penalty joy for England, heartbreak for Swiss Read

Olley: Southgate's 'streetwise' England learn how to grind out wins Read

Dawson: With Güler, Yildiz the future is bright for Euro 2032 hosts Turkey Read

Wild scenes in Wembley as England win on penalties Watch

Nicol defends Kane's lack of goals at Euro 2024 Watch

Is it time to put 'England are bad at penalties' to bed? Watch

Melchiot: Netherlands stepped up under pressure to complete comeback win Watch

Leboeuf calls for Kylian Mbappé to be dropped Watch

July 5

Euro 2024 quarterfinal coaches: Style, strengths, weaknesses Read

Euro Daily: Olmo inspires Spain to oust Germany Read

Ogden: Why Turkey are Euro 2024's second hosts Read

Marsden: How Switzerland emerged from disarray to light up Euro 2024 Read

Ogden: Kroos' career ends in chaos as Germany can't intimidate Spain Read

Johnson: VAR Review: Why was Andersen a handball and Cucurella not? Read

Marcotti: Why Portugal's reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo cost them Read

Mbappé and Deschamps heap praise on Ronaldo Watch

Gündogan: Every game is a final for Germany Watch

Martínez and Silva defend "emotional" Ronaldo Watch

Gab & Juls: Why Ronaldo should start vs. France Watch

Hislop disappointed that Toni Kroos won't play on longer Watch

Burley slams Portugal's Roberto Martinez for 'pandering' to Cristiano Ronaldo Watch

July 4

Euro Daily: Silence is golden for Spain; Ronaldo legacy Read

Eckner: Germany have built themselves in Spain's image Read

Dawson: Remembering Greece's shock triumph 20 years later Read

Dawson: Mbappé may idolise Ronaldo but he could end his Euros career Read

Is Yamal the key to victory for Spain against Germany? Watch

QF Preview: Spain vs. Germany Watch

QF Preview: Portugal vs. France Watch

Gab & Juls: What are England's major weaknesses? Watch

QF Preview: England vs. Switzerland Watch

QF Preview: Netherlands vs. Turkey Watch

July 3

Talking Points: Ronaldo, best player, VAR issues Read

Ogden: Will Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Co. be at the World Cup? Read

Top Video

Burley sounds off on Ronaldo's "greed" with Portugal Watch

Why Mbappe remains a 'rallying force' for France at Euros Watch

Joselu and Toni Kroos friendly mocking ahead of Spain vs. Germany Watch

July 2

Euro Daily: Gakpo carrying Dutch, but he needs help Read

Marsden: Belgium's "golden generation" is over Read

De Bruyne calls reporter's question "stupid" Watch

Burley: How "incredible" Turkey stunned Austria Watch

Did the Netherlands make a statement vs. Romania? Watch

What did Ronaldo's teammates say after his missed penalty? Watch

July 1

Euro Daily: Costa turns Ronaldo's tears of sadness to joy Read

Dawson: Motivation or pressure? Thousands of Turkey fans flock to Euros Read

Hamilton: Netherlands must rediscover identity or face early Euros exit Read

Laurens: France rely on Deschamps' defensive ideals to beat Belgium Read

Marcotti hopes this isn't the end of De Bruyne's Belgium career Watch

Why a ban is 'highly unlikely' for Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024 Watch

Will France want to see Ronaldo start for Portugal in the quarterfinals? Watch

Leboeuf: Mbappe 'invisible' in France's win vs. Belgium Watch

June 30

Euro Daily: Bellingham moment of magic saves England Read

Laurens: Kanté is back, better than ever, and France need him badly Read

Olley: Bellingham, Kane save England but issues remain for Southgate Read

Dawson: Georgia's future bodes well after lighting up Euro 2024 Read

England fans celebrate Bellingham's late overhead kick Watch

Burley: England have been 'garbage' at Euro 2024 Watch

Nicol: Williams & Yamal scare the life out of defenders at Euro 2024 Watch

June 29

Euro Daily: Switzerland haunt woeful Italy again Read

Ogden: Germany ride luck vs. Denmark but eventually it will run out Read

Marcotti: Responsibility for Italy Euro 2024 exit lies with Spalletti Read

Ogden, Olley: What's behind Bellingham's struggles with England? Read

Marsden: Wigs, memes, songs: Welcome to Spain's summer of Cucurella Read

Gab Marcotti blasts Italy after Euro 2024 exit Watch

Were Germany gifted a penalty against Denmark? Watch

Why no one is talking about England's defence at Euro 2024? Watch

June 28

Euro Daily: Players unwind before stress of knockouts Read

Marcotti: Euro 2024 is welcome relief from monotony of club football Read

Talking points: Most, least impressive teams at the Euros and predictions Read

Missing men: What are Euro 2024's absent stars like Haaland, Grealish up to? Read

'Face first into the floor!' - Gordon explains bike crash incident Watch

Nicol: Nothing pointing towards an Italy win Watch

June 27

Tighe: Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Spain take top spot, England drop Read

Laurens: Euro 2024 best XI so far: Georgia outshine Spain, Germany, France Read

The numbers to know ahead of England vs. Slovakia Watch

Saliba says France are 'not sick' despite struggles Watch

England's Guéhi backs under-fire boss Southgate Watch

June 26

Euro Daily: Belgium get booed, limp into round of 16 Read

Ogden: Euro 2024 fuels dreams of Ukrainian boy who escaped horror back home Read

Marsden: Georgia's Kvaratskhelia stuns 'boyhood idol' Ronaldo Read

Should England drop Bellingham from the starting line-up? Watch

Does Ronaldo care more about Portugal or personal stats? Watch

Are France yet to show their best form at Euro 2024? Watch

June 25

Euro Daily: Netherlands sputter, Austria turn on style Read

Hunter: Spain bringing Euro 2008 vibes to 2024 in quest for glory Read

Hamilton: Why Ukraine's Sudakov is one of the most sought-after players Read

Olley: England's margin for error fades as Euro 2024 knockouts loom Read

Deschamps has to change France's tactics in knockout stages Watch

Netherlands lacking bite at Euro 2024 Watch

Ronaldo is a hindrance rather than a help for Portugal Watch

June 24

Euro 2024 Daily: Italy get second chance to find themselves Read

Marcotti: If this was Modric's Croatia curtain call, what a show it was Read

Dawson: Unloved at Man United, Rangnick restores reputation with Austria Read

Scotland boss Clarke: It was 100% a penalty Watch

Why Rangnick's Austria are 'not fun' to play against at Euro 2024 Watch

Is Nagelsmann struggling with Germany's squad depth? Watch

Doku: Lukaku is scared to celebrate goals at Euro 2024 Watch

June 23

Euro 2024 Daily: Scotland's knockout round wait goes on Read

Ogden: Swiss expose German frailties that could haunt Euros hosts Read

Marsden: Against all odds, Albania have knockouts in reach Read

Kane: It's not time to panic for England Watch

Tchouameni, Clauss: Mbappe is getting used to his mask Watch

Stats behind Italy's matchup with Croatia Watch

Burley: Scotland Simply not good enough Watch

Marcotti: Germany right to start strongest team vs. Switzerland Watch

Burley bashes Harry Kane for England criticism comments Watch

Frank Leboeuf slams Germany coach Nagelsmann Watch

Will Spalletti try something new when Italy face Croatia? Watch

Stats behind Denmark's matchup against Serbia at Euro 2024 Watch

June 22

Euro 2024 Daily: Euro 2024 updates: Belgium bounce back, Turkey disappoint Read

Ogden: Ronaldo's declining ability could hurt Portugal at Euro 2024 Read

Ogden: Are Scotland the unluckiest team in the world? Read

Johnson: What every team needs to get through the group Read

Laurens believes Portugal much more convincing against Turkey Watch

Can Switzerland upset Germany at Euro 2024? Watch

Laurens backs Scotland to make history at Euro 2024 Watch

Was the ESPN FC team surprised to see Ronaldo square it to Fernandes? Watch

Marcotti and Onuoha believe Tielemans was star of Belgium's win Watch

Will Nagelsmann freshen up the Germany XI for Switzerland? Watch

June 21

Euro 2024 Daily: Euro 2024 updates: Ukraine show heart, Dutch denied winner Read

Laurens: Is defence-first mentality limiting France? Read

Johnson: VAR Review: Why Simons goal for Netherlands was offside Read

Burley explains why France won't panic despite 0-0 draw vs. Netherlands Watch

Why Leboeuf thinks VAR got it wrong for Netherlands Watch

Why was Xavi Simons' goal disallowed? Watch

June 20

Euro 2024 Daily: Spain send Italy back to drawing board Read

Olley: Southgate's midfield experiment fails as England labour Read

Marsden: Yamal, Williams writing new chapter for Spain Read

Ogden: How Ukraine's Euro 2024 can inspire those fighting back home Read

Are Spain now favourites to win Euro 2024? Watch

Burley bashes Southgate for not using England's bench Watch

Echegaray and Donaldson react to Serbia's 95th-minute equaliser against Serbia Watch

Why Mbappe's absence won't make it easier for the Netherlands Watch

June 19

Euro 2024 Daily: Germany's Kroos is showing age is just a number Read

Hamilton: Scotland's Euro 2024 party isn't over after Switzerland draw Read

Dawson: Højlund can show England why Man United signed him over Kane Read

Hunter: Yamal is only 16, but is seizing his chance for Spain Read

Wright: Let's-a go! Euro 2024 star Asani wears Super Mario boots Read

Why Germany have turned into one of Euro 2024's favourites Watch

Marsden: Is Euro 2024 Yamal's breakthrough tournament? Watch

Why Nicol expected more from Croatia Watch

Should both Foden and Saka start for England? Watch

June 18

Euro 2024 Daily: Is Ronaldo a help or a hindrance for Portugal? Read

Euro 2024 first-game overreactions: Can anyone stop Germany? Read

Wright: Fans turn Euro 2024 into battle of national dishes Read

Moreno: Portugal have given more questions than answers Watch

Laurens: Ronaldo couldn't do much more against Czechia Watch

Was Turkey vs. Georgia the best game of Euro 2024 so far? Watch

June 17

Euro 2024 Daily: France leave room for improvement Read

Kirkland: Should Ronaldo start for Portugal? Read

Dawson: Georgia, Kvaratskhelia are ready Read

Johnson: Why the VAR ruled out Belgium's goal for handball Read

Will Mbappe's broken nose impact France's chances? Watch

Hislop questions Ronaldo's ability to fire Portugal to Euro glory Watch

Explaining VAR's "harsh" call to disallow Belgium's equaliser Watch

Romania 'shake up Group E' with Ukraine win Watch

June 16

Euro 2024 Daily: Weghorst saves Netherlands again, but it's not pretty Read

Ogden: Why burnout is England's biggest opponent at Euro 2024 Read

Olley: Bellingham shows he can bend Euro 2024 to his will Read

German police say ax threat 'not football related' Watch

Bellingham defends England showing Watch

Why England's performance vs. Serbia should worry Southgate Watch

Hamburg turns orange as Dutch fans get the party started Watch

June 15

Euro 2024 Daily: Italy get a scare, teen Yamal leads Spain Read

Johnson: Every VAR decision in Germany analysed Read

Johnson: Why Rodri wasn't sent off, and Croatia's goal was disallowed Read

Marsden: Spain show their credentials by thumping Croatia Read

"I'm more handsome than Kylian!" - Thuram jokes after reporter's gaffe Watch

Ranking the Group B teams after Italy edge past Albania Watch

June 14

Euro 2024 Daily: Germany open with record win Read

Marcotti: Germany's dominant Euros opener provides home enthusiasm Read

Hajducky: The battle that ruined Euro 2024 stickers for everyone Read

Dove: Euro 2024's alternate universe African Dream XI Read

How Germany got off to a 'dream' start at Euro 2024 Watch

Burley slams Scotland's "embarrassing" performance Watch

ESPN FC crew make their Euro 2024 predictions Watch

