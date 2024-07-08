        <
          Euro 2024: Schedule, how to watch, squads, groups, reaction

          Is it time to put 'England are bad at penalties' to bed? (1:38)

          Steve Nicol says the quality of penalty takers that England have means that they should no longer fear penalty shoot-outs. (1:38)

          Jul 8, 2024, 01:14 PM

          The Euro 2024 in Germany is a month-long international tournament which will see one country crowned as European champions. ESPN is there for it all!

          How to watch Euro 2024 (check local listings)

          United States: FOX, FuboTV, TelevisaUnivision
          Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
          Australia: Optus Sport
          Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
          Argentina: ESPN
          United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
          France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
          Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
          Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
          Netherlands: NOS
          Spain: RTVE
          Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

          What to read and watch

          July 8

          Laurens: Why Saliba is France's most important player Read
          Hunter: Why Spain vs. France is a battle for the soul of soccer Read

          Video Top Video

          Laurens: England being carried by "individual brilliance" Watch
          Laurens: Ronaldo is no longer good enough for the international stage Watch
          Laurens: Will Mbappe keep his place in France's XI? Watch

          July 7

          Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Spain still top ahead of semifinals Read
          Euro 2024 Talking Points: Predicting the final; scrap extra time? Read

          Video Top Video

          Southgate admits England feel the pressure Watch

          July 6

          Euro Daily: Penalty joy for England, heartbreak for Swiss Read
          Olley: Southgate's 'streetwise' England learn how to grind out wins Read
          Dawson:           With Güler, Yildiz the future is bright for Euro 2032 hosts Turkey Read

          Video Top Video

          Wild scenes in Wembley as England win on penalties Watch
          Nicol defends Kane's lack of goals at Euro 2024 Watch
          Is it time to put 'England are bad at penalties' to bed? Watch
          Melchiot: Netherlands stepped up under pressure to complete comeback win Watch
          Leboeuf calls for Kylian Mbappé to be dropped Watch

          July 5

          Euro 2024 quarterfinal coaches: Style, strengths, weaknesses Read
          Euro Daily:           Olmo inspires Spain to oust Germany Read
          Ogden: Why Turkey are Euro 2024's second hosts Read
          Marsden: How Switzerland emerged from disarray to light up Euro 2024 Read
          Ogden:           Kroos' career ends in chaos as Germany can't intimidate Spain Read
          Johnson:           VAR Review: Why was Andersen a handball and Cucurella not? Read
          Marcotti:           Why Portugal's reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo cost them Read

          Video Top Video

          Mbappé and Deschamps heap praise on Ronaldo Watch
          Gündogan: Every game is a final for Germany Watch
          Martínez and Silva defend "emotional" Ronaldo Watch
          Gab & Juls: Why Ronaldo should start vs. France Watch
          Hislop disappointed that Toni Kroos won't play on longer Watch
          Burley slams Portugal's Roberto Martinez for 'pandering' to Cristiano Ronaldo Watch

          July 4

          Euro Daily: Silence is golden for Spain; Ronaldo legacy Read
          Eckner: Germany have built themselves in Spain's image Read
          Dawson: Remembering Greece's shock triumph 20 years later Read
          Dawson: Mbappé may idolise Ronaldo but he could end his Euros career Read

          Video Top Video

          Is Yamal the key to victory for Spain against Germany? Watch
          QF Preview: Spain vs. Germany Watch
          QF Preview: Portugal vs. France Watch
          Gab & Juls: What are England's major weaknesses? Watch
          QF Preview: England vs. Switzerland Watch
          QF Preview: Netherlands vs. Turkey Watch

          July 3

          Talking Points: Ronaldo, best player, VAR issues Read
          Ogden: Will Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Co. be at the World Cup? Read

          Video Top Video

          Toney on Bellingham: "Jude just doing Jude things" Watch
          Burley sounds off on Ronaldo's "greed" with Portugal Watch
          Why Mbappe remains a 'rallying force' for France at Euros Watch
          Joselu and Toni Kroos friendly mocking ahead of Spain vs. Germany Watch

          July 2

          Euro Daily: Gakpo carrying Dutch, but he needs help Read
          Marsden: Belgium's "golden generation" is over Read

          Video Top Video

          De Bruyne calls reporter's question "stupid" Watch
          Burley: How "incredible" Turkey stunned Austria Watch
          Did the Netherlands make a statement vs. Romania? Watch
          What did Ronaldo's teammates say after his missed penalty? Watch

          July 1

          Euro Daily: Costa turns Ronaldo's tears of sadness to joy Read
          Dawson: Motivation or pressure? Thousands of Turkey fans flock to Euros Read
          Hamilton: Netherlands must rediscover identity or face early Euros exit Read
          Laurens: France rely on Deschamps' defensive ideals to beat Belgium Read

          Video Top Video

          Marcotti hopes this isn't the end of De Bruyne's Belgium career Watch
          Why a ban is 'highly unlikely' for Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024 Watch
          Will France want to see Ronaldo start for Portugal in the quarterfinals? Watch
          Leboeuf: Mbappe 'invisible' in France's win vs. Belgium Watch

          June 30

          Euro Daily: Bellingham moment of magic saves England Read
          Laurens: Kanté is back, better than ever, and France need him badly Read
          Olley: Bellingham, Kane save England but issues remain for Southgate Read
          Dawson: Georgia's future bodes well after lighting up Euro 2024 Read

          Video Top Video

          England fans celebrate Bellingham's late overhead kick Watch
          Burley: England have been 'garbage' at Euro 2024 Watch
          Nicol: Williams & Yamal scare the life out of defenders at Euro 2024 Watch

          June 29

          Euro Daily: Switzerland haunt woeful Italy again Read
          Ogden: Germany ride luck vs. Denmark but eventually it will run out Read
          Marcotti: Responsibility for Italy Euro 2024 exit lies with Spalletti Read
          Ogden, Olley: What's behind Bellingham's struggles with England? Read
          Marsden: Wigs, memes, songs: Welcome to Spain's summer of Cucurella Read

          Video Top Video

          Gab Marcotti blasts Italy after Euro 2024 exit Watch
          Were Germany gifted a penalty against Denmark? Watch
          Why no one is talking about England's defence at Euro 2024? Watch

          June 28

          Euro Daily: Players unwind before stress of knockouts Read
          Marcotti: Euro 2024 is welcome relief from monotony of club football Read
          Talking points: Most, least impressive teams at the Euros and predictions Read
          Missing men: What are Euro 2024's absent stars like Haaland, Grealish up to? Read

          Video Top Video

          'Face first into the floor!' - Gordon explains bike crash incident Watch
          Nicol: Nothing pointing towards an Italy win Watch

          June 27

          Tighe: Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Spain take top spot, England drop Read
          Laurens: Euro 2024 best XI so far: Georgia outshine Spain, Germany, France Read

          Video Top Video

          The numbers to know ahead of England vs. Slovakia Watch
          Saliba says France are 'not sick' despite struggles Watch
          England's Guéhi backs under-fire boss Southgate Watch

          June 26

          Euro Daily: Belgium get booed, limp into round of 16 Read
          Ogden: Euro 2024 fuels dreams of Ukrainian boy who escaped horror back home Read
          Marsden: Georgia's Kvaratskhelia stuns 'boyhood idol' Ronaldo Read

          Video Top Video

          Should England drop Bellingham from the starting line-up? Watch
          Does Ronaldo care more about Portugal or personal stats? Watch
          Are France yet to show their best form at Euro 2024? Watch

          June 25

          Euro Daily: Netherlands sputter, Austria turn on style Read
          Hunter: Spain bringing Euro 2008 vibes to 2024 in quest for glory Read
          Hamilton: Why Ukraine's Sudakov is one of the most sought-after players Read
          Olley: England's margin for error fades as Euro 2024 knockouts loom Read

          Video Top Video

          Deschamps has to change France's tactics in knockout stages Watch
          Netherlands lacking bite at Euro 2024 Watch
          Ronaldo is a hindrance rather than a help for Portugal Watch

          June 24

          Euro 2024 Daily: Italy get second chance to find themselves Read
          Marcotti: If this was Modric's Croatia curtain call, what a show it was Read
          Dawson: Unloved at Man United, Rangnick restores reputation with Austria Read

          Video Top Video

          Scotland boss Clarke: It was 100% a penalty Watch
          Why Rangnick's Austria are 'not fun' to play against at Euro 2024 Watch
          Is Nagelsmann struggling with Germany's squad depth? Watch
          Doku: Lukaku is scared to celebrate goals at Euro 2024 Watch

          June 23

          Euro 2024 Daily: Scotland's knockout round wait goes on Read
          Ogden: Swiss expose German frailties that could haunt Euros hosts Read
          Marsden: Against all odds, Albania have knockouts in reach Read

          Video Top Video

          Kane: It's not time to panic for England Watch
          Tchouameni, Clauss: Mbappe is getting used to his mask Watch
          Stats behind Italy's matchup with Croatia Watch
          Burley: Scotland Simply not good enough Watch
          Marcotti: Germany right to start strongest team vs. Switzerland Watch
          Burley bashes Harry Kane for England criticism comments Watch
          Frank Leboeuf slams Germany coach Nagelsmann Watch
          Will Spalletti try something new when Italy face Croatia? Watch
          Stats behind Denmark's matchup against Serbia at Euro 2024 Watch

          June 22

          Euro 2024 Daily: Euro 2024 updates: Belgium bounce back, Turkey disappoint Read
          Ogden: Ronaldo's declining ability could hurt Portugal at Euro 2024 Read
          Ogden: Are Scotland the unluckiest team in the world? Read
          Johnson: What every team needs to get through the group Read

          Video Top Video

          Laurens believes Portugal much more convincing against Turkey Watch
          Can Switzerland upset Germany at Euro 2024? Watch
          Laurens backs Scotland to make history at Euro 2024 Watch
          Was the ESPN FC team surprised to see Ronaldo square it to Fernandes? Watch
          Marcotti and Onuoha believe Tielemans was star of Belgium's win Watch
          Will Nagelsmann freshen up the Germany XI for Switzerland? Watch

          June 21

          Euro 2024 Daily: Euro 2024 updates: Ukraine show heart, Dutch denied winner Read
          Laurens: Is defence-first mentality limiting France? Read
          Johnson          : VAR Review: Why Simons goal for Netherlands was offside Read

          Video Top Video

          Burley explains why France won't panic despite 0-0 draw vs. Netherlands Watch
          Why Leboeuf thinks VAR got it wrong for Netherlands Watch
          Why was Xavi Simons' goal disallowed? Watch

          June 20

          Euro 2024 Daily: Spain send Italy back to drawing board Read
          Olley: Southgate's midfield experiment fails as England labour Read
          Marsden: Yamal, Williams writing new chapter for Spain Read
          Ogden: How Ukraine's Euro 2024 can inspire those fighting back home Read

          Video Top Video

          Are Spain now favourites to win Euro 2024? Watch
          Burley bashes Southgate for not using England's bench Watch
          Echegaray and Donaldson react to Serbia's 95th-minute equaliser against Serbia Watch
          Why Mbappe's absence won't make it easier for the Netherlands Watch

          June 19

          Euro 2024 Daily: Germany's Kroos is showing age is just a number Read
          Hamilton: Scotland's Euro 2024 party isn't over after Switzerland draw Read
          Dawson: Højlund can show England why Man United signed him over Kane Read
          Hunter: Yamal is only 16, but is seizing his chance for Spain Read
          Wright: Let's-a go! Euro 2024 star Asani wears Super Mario boots Read

          Video Top Video

          Why Germany have turned into one of Euro 2024's favourites Watch
          Marsden: Is Euro 2024 Yamal's breakthrough tournament? Watch
          Why Nicol expected more from Croatia Watch
          Should both Foden and Saka start for England? Watch

          June 18

          Euro 2024 Daily: Is Ronaldo a help or a hindrance for Portugal? Read
          Euro 2024 first-game overreactions: Can anyone stop Germany? Read
          Wright: Fans turn Euro 2024 into battle of national dishes Read

          Video Top Video

          Moreno: Portugal have given more questions than answers Watch
          Laurens: Ronaldo couldn't do much more against Czechia Watch
          Was Turkey vs. Georgia the best game of Euro 2024 so far? Watch

          June 17

          Euro 2024 Daily: France leave room for improvement Read
          Kirkland:           Should Ronaldo start for Portugal? Read
          Dawson:           Georgia, Kvaratskhelia are ready Read
          Johnson:           Why the VAR ruled out Belgium's goal for handball Read

          Video Top Video

          Will Mbappe's broken nose impact France's chances? Watch
          Hislop questions Ronaldo's ability to fire Portugal to Euro glory Watch
          Explaining VAR's "harsh" call to disallow Belgium's equaliser Watch
          Romania 'shake up Group E' with Ukraine win Watch

          June 16

          Euro 2024 Daily: Weghorst saves Netherlands again, but it's not pretty Read
          Ogden:           Why burnout is England's biggest opponent at Euro 2024 Read
          Olley:           Bellingham shows he can bend Euro 2024 to his will Read

          Video Top Video

          German police say ax threat 'not football related' Watch
          Bellingham defends England showing Watch
          Why England's performance vs. Serbia should worry Southgate Watch
          Hamburg turns orange as Dutch fans get the party started Watch

          June 15

          Euro 2024 Daily: Italy get a scare, teen Yamal leads Spain Read
          Johnson:           Every VAR decision in Germany analysed Read
          Johnson:           Why Rodri wasn't sent off, and Croatia's goal was disallowed Read
          Marsden:           Spain show their credentials by thumping Croatia Read

          Video Top Video

          "I'm more handsome than Kylian!" - Thuram jokes after reporter's gaffe Watch
          Ranking the Group B teams after Italy edge past Albania Watch

          June 14

          Euro 2024 Daily: Germany open with record win Read
          Marcotti:           Germany's dominant Euros opener provides home enthusiasm Read
          Hajducky:           The battle that ruined Euro 2024 stickers for everyone Read
          Dove:           Euro 2024's alternate universe African Dream XI Read

          Video Top Video

          How Germany got off to a 'dream' start at Euro 2024 Watch
          Burley slams Scotland's "embarrassing" performance Watch
          ESPN FC crew make their Euro 2024 predictions Watch

          Preview content:

          24 team-by-team previews for Euro 2024 Read
          Euro 2024 kit ranking: Which team has Europe's best jerseys? Read
          Euro 2024 Power Rankings: France top; Germany below England Read
          Connelly: Euro 2024 projections; How every team will fare Read
          Karlsen:           The breakout under-21 players to watch Read
          Hunter: Why Spain can win Euro 2024 Read
          Olley: Is it now or never for England manager Southgate? Read

          FC 100: The best players in the world right now Read