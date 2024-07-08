Euro 2024: Schedule, how to watch, squads, groups, reaction

The Euro 2024 in Germany is a month-long international tournament which will see one country crowned as European champions. ESPN is there for it all!
Content and fixtures
Fixtures, results, bracket: Daily match schedule
Groups: Latest tables at Euro 2024
Squads: Check out the confirmed squads
News and features: ESPN's home for the latest news and features
How to watch Euro 2024 (check local listings)
United States: FOX, FuboTV, TelevisaUnivision
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV
What to read and watch
July 8
Laurens: Why Saliba is France's most important player Read
Hunter: Why Spain vs. France is a battle for the soul of soccer Read
Top Video
Laurens: England being carried by "individual brilliance" Watch
Laurens: Ronaldo is no longer good enough for the international stage Watch
Laurens: Will Mbappe keep his place in France's XI? Watch
July 7
Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Spain still top ahead of semifinals Read
Euro 2024 Talking Points: Predicting the final; scrap extra time? Read
Top Video
Southgate admits England feel the pressure Watch
July 6
Euro Daily: Penalty joy for England, heartbreak for Swiss Read
Olley: Southgate's 'streetwise' England learn how to grind out wins Read
Dawson: With Güler, Yildiz the future is bright for Euro 2032 hosts Turkey Read
Top Video
Wild scenes in Wembley as England win on penalties Watch
Nicol defends Kane's lack of goals at Euro 2024 Watch
Is it time to put 'England are bad at penalties' to bed? Watch
Melchiot: Netherlands stepped up under pressure to complete comeback win Watch
Leboeuf calls for Kylian Mbappé to be dropped Watch
July 5
Euro 2024 quarterfinal coaches: Style, strengths, weaknesses Read
Euro Daily: Olmo inspires Spain to oust Germany Read
Ogden: Why Turkey are Euro 2024's second hosts Read
Marsden: How Switzerland emerged from disarray to light up Euro 2024 Read
Ogden: Kroos' career ends in chaos as Germany can't intimidate Spain Read
Johnson: VAR Review: Why was Andersen a handball and Cucurella not? Read
Marcotti: Why Portugal's reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo cost them Read
Top Video
Mbappé and Deschamps heap praise on Ronaldo Watch
Gündogan: Every game is a final for Germany Watch
Martínez and Silva defend "emotional" Ronaldo Watch
Gab & Juls: Why Ronaldo should start vs. France Watch
Hislop disappointed that Toni Kroos won't play on longer Watch
Burley slams Portugal's Roberto Martinez for 'pandering' to Cristiano Ronaldo Watch
July 4
Euro Daily: Silence is golden for Spain; Ronaldo legacy Read
Eckner: Germany have built themselves in Spain's image Read
Dawson: Remembering Greece's shock triumph 20 years later Read
Dawson: Mbappé may idolise Ronaldo but he could end his Euros career Read
Top Video
Is Yamal the key to victory for Spain against Germany? Watch
QF Preview: Spain vs. Germany Watch
QF Preview: Portugal vs. France Watch
Gab & Juls: What are England's major weaknesses? Watch
QF Preview: England vs. Switzerland Watch
QF Preview: Netherlands vs. Turkey Watch
July 3
Talking Points: Ronaldo, best player, VAR issues Read
Ogden: Will Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Co. be at the World Cup? Read
Top Video
Toney on Bellingham: "Jude just doing Jude things" Watch
Burley sounds off on Ronaldo's "greed" with Portugal Watch
Why Mbappe remains a 'rallying force' for France at Euros Watch
Joselu and Toni Kroos friendly mocking ahead of Spain vs. Germany Watch
July 2
Euro Daily: Gakpo carrying Dutch, but he needs help Read
Marsden: Belgium's "golden generation" is over Read
Top Video
De Bruyne calls reporter's question "stupid" Watch
Burley: How "incredible" Turkey stunned Austria Watch
Did the Netherlands make a statement vs. Romania? Watch
What did Ronaldo's teammates say after his missed penalty? Watch
July 1
Euro Daily: Costa turns Ronaldo's tears of sadness to joy Read
Dawson: Motivation or pressure? Thousands of Turkey fans flock to Euros Read
Hamilton: Netherlands must rediscover identity or face early Euros exit Read
Laurens: France rely on Deschamps' defensive ideals to beat Belgium Read
Top Video
Marcotti hopes this isn't the end of De Bruyne's Belgium career Watch
Why a ban is 'highly unlikely' for Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024 Watch
Will France want to see Ronaldo start for Portugal in the quarterfinals? Watch
Leboeuf: Mbappe 'invisible' in France's win vs. Belgium Watch
June 30
Euro Daily: Bellingham moment of magic saves England Read
Laurens: Kanté is back, better than ever, and France need him badly Read
Olley: Bellingham, Kane save England but issues remain for Southgate Read
Dawson: Georgia's future bodes well after lighting up Euro 2024 Read
Top Video
England fans celebrate Bellingham's late overhead kick Watch
Burley: England have been 'garbage' at Euro 2024 Watch
Nicol: Williams & Yamal scare the life out of defenders at Euro 2024 Watch
June 29
Euro Daily: Switzerland haunt woeful Italy again Read
Ogden: Germany ride luck vs. Denmark but eventually it will run out Read
Marcotti: Responsibility for Italy Euro 2024 exit lies with Spalletti Read
Ogden, Olley: What's behind Bellingham's struggles with England? Read
Marsden: Wigs, memes, songs: Welcome to Spain's summer of Cucurella Read
Top Video
Gab Marcotti blasts Italy after Euro 2024 exit Watch
Were Germany gifted a penalty against Denmark? Watch
Why no one is talking about England's defence at Euro 2024? Watch
June 28
Euro Daily: Players unwind before stress of knockouts Read
Marcotti: Euro 2024 is welcome relief from monotony of club football Read
Talking points: Most, least impressive teams at the Euros and predictions Read
Missing men: What are Euro 2024's absent stars like Haaland, Grealish up to? Read
Top Video
'Face first into the floor!' - Gordon explains bike crash incident Watch
Nicol: Nothing pointing towards an Italy win Watch
June 27
Tighe: Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Spain take top spot, England drop Read
Laurens: Euro 2024 best XI so far: Georgia outshine Spain, Germany, France Read
Top Video
The numbers to know ahead of England vs. Slovakia Watch
Saliba says France are 'not sick' despite struggles Watch
England's Guéhi backs under-fire boss Southgate Watch
June 26
Euro Daily: Belgium get booed, limp into round of 16 Read
Ogden: Euro 2024 fuels dreams of Ukrainian boy who escaped horror back home Read
Marsden: Georgia's Kvaratskhelia stuns 'boyhood idol' Ronaldo Read
Top Video
Should England drop Bellingham from the starting line-up? Watch
Does Ronaldo care more about Portugal or personal stats? Watch
Are France yet to show their best form at Euro 2024? Watch
June 25
Euro Daily: Netherlands sputter, Austria turn on style Read
Hunter: Spain bringing Euro 2008 vibes to 2024 in quest for glory Read
Hamilton: Why Ukraine's Sudakov is one of the most sought-after players Read
Olley: England's margin for error fades as Euro 2024 knockouts loom Read
Top Video
Deschamps has to change France's tactics in knockout stages Watch
Netherlands lacking bite at Euro 2024 Watch
Ronaldo is a hindrance rather than a help for Portugal Watch
June 24
Euro 2024 Daily: Italy get second chance to find themselves Read
Marcotti: If this was Modric's Croatia curtain call, what a show it was Read
Dawson: Unloved at Man United, Rangnick restores reputation with Austria Read
Top Video
Scotland boss Clarke: It was 100% a penalty Watch
Why Rangnick's Austria are 'not fun' to play against at Euro 2024 Watch
Is Nagelsmann struggling with Germany's squad depth? Watch
Doku: Lukaku is scared to celebrate goals at Euro 2024 Watch
June 23
Euro 2024 Daily: Scotland's knockout round wait goes on Read
Ogden: Swiss expose German frailties that could haunt Euros hosts Read
Marsden: Against all odds, Albania have knockouts in reach Read
Top Video
Kane: It's not time to panic for England Watch
Tchouameni, Clauss: Mbappe is getting used to his mask Watch
Stats behind Italy's matchup with Croatia Watch
Burley: Scotland Simply not good enough Watch
Marcotti: Germany right to start strongest team vs. Switzerland Watch
Burley bashes Harry Kane for England criticism comments Watch
Frank Leboeuf slams Germany coach Nagelsmann Watch
Will Spalletti try something new when Italy face Croatia? Watch
Stats behind Denmark's matchup against Serbia at Euro 2024 Watch
June 22
Euro 2024 Daily: Euro 2024 updates: Belgium bounce back, Turkey disappoint Read
Ogden: Ronaldo's declining ability could hurt Portugal at Euro 2024 Read
Ogden: Are Scotland the unluckiest team in the world? Read
Johnson: What every team needs to get through the group Read
Top Video
Laurens believes Portugal much more convincing against Turkey Watch
Can Switzerland upset Germany at Euro 2024? Watch
Laurens backs Scotland to make history at Euro 2024 Watch
Was the ESPN FC team surprised to see Ronaldo square it to Fernandes? Watch
Marcotti and Onuoha believe Tielemans was star of Belgium's win Watch
Was the ESPN FC team surprised to see Ronaldo square it to Fernandes? Watch
Will Nagelsmann freshen up the Germany XI for Switzerland? Watch
June 21
Euro 2024 Daily: Euro 2024 updates: Ukraine show heart, Dutch denied winner Read
Laurens: Is defence-first mentality limiting France? Read
Johnson: VAR Review: Why Simons goal for Netherlands was offside Read
Top Video
Burley explains why France won't panic despite 0-0 draw vs. Netherlands Watch
Why Leboeuf thinks VAR got it wrong for Netherlands Watch
Why was Xavi Simons' goal disallowed? Watch
June 20
Euro 2024 Daily: Spain send Italy back to drawing board Read
Olley: Southgate's midfield experiment fails as England labour Read
Marsden: Yamal, Williams writing new chapter for Spain Read
Ogden: How Ukraine's Euro 2024 can inspire those fighting back home Read
Top Video
Are Spain now favourites to win Euro 2024? Watch
Burley bashes Southgate for not using England's bench Watch
Echegaray and Donaldson react to Serbia's 95th-minute equaliser against Serbia Watch
Why Mbappe's absence won't make it easier for the Netherlands Watch
June 19
Euro 2024 Daily: Germany's Kroos is showing age is just a number Read
Hamilton: Scotland's Euro 2024 party isn't over after Switzerland draw Read
Dawson: Højlund can show England why Man United signed him over Kane Read
Hunter: Yamal is only 16, but is seizing his chance for Spain Read
Wright: Let's-a go! Euro 2024 star Asani wears Super Mario boots Read
Top Video
Why Germany have turned into one of Euro 2024's favourites Watch
Marsden: Is Euro 2024 Yamal's breakthrough tournament? Watch
Why Nicol expected more from Croatia Watch
Should both Foden and Saka start for England? Watch
June 18
Euro 2024 Daily: Is Ronaldo a help or a hindrance for Portugal? Read
Euro 2024 first-game overreactions: Can anyone stop Germany? Read
Wright: Fans turn Euro 2024 into battle of national dishes Read
Top Video
Moreno: Portugal have given more questions than answers Watch
Laurens: Ronaldo couldn't do much more against Czechia Watch
Was Turkey vs. Georgia the best game of Euro 2024 so far? Watch
June 17
Euro 2024 Daily: France leave room for improvement Read
Kirkland: Should Ronaldo start for Portugal? Read
Dawson: Georgia, Kvaratskhelia are ready Read
Johnson: Why the VAR ruled out Belgium's goal for handball Read
Top Video
Will Mbappe's broken nose impact France's chances? Watch
Hislop questions Ronaldo's ability to fire Portugal to Euro glory Watch
Explaining VAR's "harsh" call to disallow Belgium's equaliser Watch
Romania 'shake up Group E' with Ukraine win Watch
June 16
Euro 2024 Daily: Weghorst saves Netherlands again, but it's not pretty Read
Ogden: Why burnout is England's biggest opponent at Euro 2024 Read
Olley: Bellingham shows he can bend Euro 2024 to his will Read
Top Video
German police say ax threat 'not football related' Watch
Bellingham defends England showing Watch
Why England's performance vs. Serbia should worry Southgate Watch
Hamburg turns orange as Dutch fans get the party started Watch
June 15
Euro 2024 Daily: Italy get a scare, teen Yamal leads Spain Read
Johnson: Every VAR decision in Germany analysed Read
Johnson: Why Rodri wasn't sent off, and Croatia's goal was disallowed Read
Marsden: Spain show their credentials by thumping Croatia Read
Top Video
"I'm more handsome than Kylian!" - Thuram jokes after reporter's gaffe Watch
Ranking the Group B teams after Italy edge past Albania Watch
June 14
Euro 2024 Daily: Germany open with record win Read
Marcotti: Germany's dominant Euros opener provides home enthusiasm Read
Hajducky: The battle that ruined Euro 2024 stickers for everyone Read
Dove: Euro 2024's alternate universe African Dream XI Read
Top Video
How Germany got off to a 'dream' start at Euro 2024 Watch
Burley slams Scotland's "embarrassing" performance Watch
ESPN FC crew make their Euro 2024 predictions Watch
Preview content:
24 team-by-team previews for Euro 2024 Read
Euro 2024 kit ranking: Which team has Europe's best jerseys? Read
Euro 2024 Power Rankings: France top; Germany below England Read
Connelly: Euro 2024 projections; How every team will fare Read
Karlsen: The breakout under-21 players to watch Read
Hunter: Why Spain can win Euro 2024 Read
Olley: Is it now or never for England manager Southgate? Read
FC 100: The best players in the world right now Read