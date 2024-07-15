Euro 2024 talking points: Best match, goal, save, player, more

Open Extended Reactions

Euro 2024 is over. The tournament in Germany ended with Spain beating England 2-1 to lift the trophy and cement their place in history,

We asked ESPN FC's writers what they made of things throughout the month and what their highlights have been.

Sum up your Euro 2024 experience

Marcotti: Finally, football is back. We hadn't had this since 2016: a tournament played in one country that loves the game, with plenty of travelling fans. Danke, Deutschland! There was very little off-the-pitch controversy, not much refereeing controversy, stuff generally worked well and the people were welcoming. Could the football have been better? Yes, if your benchmark is the Champions League. No, if you understand that tournaments like these are all about games that hang in the balance until the final moments. You're here for the drama, for the color, for the fans ... not for the fancy patterns of play or tactics gurus. In Spain, we also had a worthy winner, which is important. The fact that the other three semifinalists rode their luck and generally played subpar football was slightly annoying, but, hey, they didn't win.

Ogden: It felt like Germany is the perfect host nation for a football tournament. Easy to get to -- eight of the 24 competing teams share a border with Germany -- and easy to get around. Yes, some of the trains have been late, but they run virtually all night, so everyone can get practically anywhere in time for breakfast. Stadiums have been full, 99.9% of fans have been well behaved, teams like Georgia, Albania and Turkey have surprised us and shown why international football matters. And the fact that some big teams and star players have flopped is a good thing -- unlike the top end of the club game, where the same teams and players win all the time, a bit of vulnerability is great for the game as a whole.

Olley: I wish I'd travelled with Oggy. My train experience was not good: regular delays, scheduled trains simply evaporating into thin air. One video I posted on X from Gelsenkirchen -- showing England and Serbia fans desperately trying to get away from the train station three hours after full-time -- triggered a debate in the comments about the state of German politics over the last 18 years and what many see as a chronic lack of investment. Gelsenkirchen just shouldn't host a big tournament game again, that much is clear, but as the guys have said, full stadiums, vibrant atmospheres and a focus on the football after all the off-field issues from Qatar, the last Euros (COVID-19) and 2018 in Russia (terrorism/political controversy) was a refreshing change.

Laurens: I loved the predictability and unpredictability of the tournament. We knew Germany would do a great job organising it; we knew there would be some great player stories (Spain's Lamine Yamal, Turkey's Arda Güler, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili); and team ones (Georgia, Turkey, Slovakia); we knew Italy were poor; we knew Domenico Tedesco would be bad as Belgium head coach; we knew France boss Didier Deschamps would play defensive football (albeit not that much.) But also we didn't know that Spain and Luis de la Fuente would be that good; we didn't know England would need a 94th-minute equaliser to get past the round of 16; and we didn't know that many of the superstars -- like Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku -- would not shine.

Marsden: It has been amazing to see the color brought by the fans of various countries: Croatia, Romania, Albania, Turkey, Georgia and Scotland, among others ... all had incredible support in the country throughout the group stage. There was a party atmosphere here, after several tournaments with less fan involvement, for various reasons, and relatively little trouble considering. Düsseldorf and the city's Old Town, packed with 260 bars in half a square kilometre, was especially lively. One (self-centered journalist) gripe: I wish fans would stop throwing beer in the air as it drenched my laptop. On the pitch, I was fortunate to follow Spain from start to finish and to witness Yamal continue to develop has felt like a seminal moment.

play 2:36 How 'incredible' Turkey stunned Austria at Euro 2024 Craig Burley reacts to Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Best match

Olley: It is probably only right to pick a game you were at for this, isn't it? Based on that, I'll go for Netherlands 1-2 England. Gareth Southgate's side, finally, came alive in the first half and both teams tried to take the initiative. The second half was a stalemate prompted by Ronald Koeman's change of shape but the game still delivered a stunning denouement with Ollie Watkins' brilliant late winner.

Marsden: Spain were involved in the best matches because they played the best football. The Germany, France and England games were all brilliant for different reasons. The quarterfinal win over hosts Germany was probably the most tense; Julian Nagelsmann's side fought their way back into the game and had arguably been the better side in extra time when Mikel Merino netted a last-minute winner. It was an amazing moment.

Marcotti: For the drama, Turkey 2-1 Austria; for the skill Spain 2-1 France. Turkey vs. Austria -- with the early goal, Austrians running themselves into the ground, Güler and Kenan Yildiz showing us age was just a number and the crazy ending -- goalkeeper Mert Günok's stoppage-time save -- was something else. And while France weren't great in the tournament, there is so much sheer talent in the squad that there is always plenty to appreciate.

Ogden: Spain 2-1 Germany was a classic encounter in the quarterfinals and it marked a shift in gear for the tournament as a whole. It felt like the day when Euro 2024 got serious because one of the potential winners was out. It happened to be Germany, the host nation, but they went down fighting and showed some real quality.

Laurens: I would say Spain 1-0 Italy in Gelsenkirchen in the group stage. I saw so much that night: how good Spain were as a team; the best individual performance of the competition so far from Nico Williams; confirmation of what I thought about the poor level of Italy; and a great stadium. Not in person, I loved Georgia's 2-0 win over a much-changed Portugal side, meaning they made history and qualified for the round of 16. I was so happy for Georgia coach Willy Sagnol, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was great, while Ronaldo's insistence on playing so much showed his frustration and Roberto Martinez's weakness as a manager.

play 0:56 Is Euro 2024 Lamine Yamal's breakout tournament? Sam Marsden is impressed by the maturity shown from the Spanish starlet, who turns 17 the day before the Euro 2024 final.

Best goal

Laurens: In person, there is no doubt that it is Lamine Yamal's goal for Spain against France. From where I was standing, I could see it perfectly. The way the 16-year-old dropped his shoulder to literally drop France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and then curl the ball home. On TV, I liked Güler's for Turkey against Georgia. It was a different type of curler than Yamal's, as he was not one-on-one with an opponent before his strike, but it was still great.

Marsden: Considering quality, importance and in-person experience, it has to be Yamal's. What made it even better was the fact he scored almost the exact same goal, also against France, in last year's U17 Euros. Also, not necessarily for quality (although the Georgia counter-attack was a thing of ragged beauty), but for sheer meaning and an explosion of joy among the supporters, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener against Portugal was special. What a noise in Gelsenkirchen.

Marcotti: I'm guessing everybody will pick Yamal's ... fair enough. But I want to give honorable mentions to England's Jude Bellingham for his overhead kick vs. Slovakia and Turkey's Merih Demiral for jumping out of the stadium to score a header vs. Austria.

Ogden: I'm going for the Watkins' goal for England against Netherlands -- for the build-up play from Cole Palmer, the clinical finish, and sheer magnitude of the goal itself. A stoppage-time winner to take your country in a major final? Wow! But also don't underestimate the quality of the finish. Watkins received the ball, turned and sent the ball into the far corner in one move. It was a world-class finish, a true striker's goal, in a tournament that has been short on classic striker action.

Olley: Yamal's was magnificent but I'll go for one I saw live: Bellingham's bicycle kick against Slovakia. Oggy mentions the magnitude of Watkins' goal but it doesn't happen without Bellingham's late intervention in the round of 16. England were awful, coach Gareth Southgate was probably thinking about the precise words he would choose to step down and the fans were on the brink of mutiny. Then, out of nowhere, Bellingham saves England, and they recover to beat Slovakia, Switzerland and Netherlands to reach the final, while Southgate becomes the first England manager to lead the team to an overseas final. "Sliding doors" moments don't come much bigger.

play 2:15 Why 'incredible' Rodri deserves his spot as No. 1 midfielder on the FC 100 Gab & Juls discuss the top three midfielders on the ESPN FC 100.

Most impressive player

Marcotti: It's incredibly boring to say Rodri, but there ... I said it. The Spain midfielder is just in a league of his own. Does the fact Martín Zubimendi came on for him at half-time in the final and Spain did not miss a beat somehow undermine this? I don't think so. Rodri produced even after a long season with Manchester City where even he said he was running on fumes. Many of Euro 2024's other stars did not.

Ogden: Dani Olmo -- Spain were good before Pedri was injured in the quarterfinal win against Germany, but they went up a level when Olmo replaced him. Spain changed the way they played, became more attacking, and that was down to Olmo's presence. RB Leipzig will struggle to keep hold of him this summer.

Olley: Spoiler alert but recognition for Yamal is on its way so a contrary shout would be for Marc Guéhi -- who proved to be not just an able replacement for Harry Maguire but an upgrade -- but I can't go for an England player when Spain won the tournament. While Rodri wasn't able to influence the final in the way he would have liked after going off at half-time, Spain became the first team to win all seven matches at a Euros and a big part of that because of him.

Laurens: We know all the big players by heart, right? So yes, Rodri is amazing ... but we knew that. Yes, Olmo is so gifted technically ... but we knew that. So my pick goes to Turkey full-back Ferdi Kadioglu. I loved everything about him, his level, his work rate, his ability to play with two feet, his age (24), his decision making, his story (former Netherlands youth international, playing as a No. 10.) What a tournament he had.

Take your pick from champions Spain. Marc Cucurella delivered at left-back when no one expected him to even start the tournament (and he will now have to deliver on his promise to dye his hair red); Aymeric Laporte passed several tests at centre-back; wingers Yamal and Williams lit up so many matches and Olmo made several key contributions. The leader of this Spain side, though, was Rodri, even if they still beat England after he was taken off at half-time with an injury. He was a worthy winner of the Player of the Tournament and further awards may follow. "Give him the Ballon d'Or now, please," De la Fuente begged on Sunday.

Lamine Yamal is doing things at age 16 that you couldn't have predicted. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Most impressive young player (U21)

Marsden: Sometimes you just have to play it straight and pick the obvious choice: Yamal. What a tournament at 17 (although he was 16 for the majority of the finals). Besides, not that many players under the age of 21 played a load of minutes. As commented above, an honourable mention for Turkey's Guler and Yildiz, who are both 19.

Marcotti: It's Yamal, obviously. But since everybody is going to go for him, can I make a case for Turkey's 19-year-old star Güler? So much poise, so much quality, so much leadership. I didn't think he had it in him after a season in which he played sparingly (but scored six goals in 10 LaLiga games) for Real Madrid. It's hard to tell what his best position is, but that just makes his growth all the more interesting.

Laurens: Let's decide that Yamal and Güler are out of the possible contenders because they are cheat codes for their age and everyone will pick them anyway. So, who do we have next? Musiala is already 21 so he is too old, so I would give it to Kobbie Mainoo. I know he has only started three games out of six for England but at only 19, he made that team so much better with his vision and decision-making. I still can't believe that it took so long for Southgate to see it and that he preferred Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher to him at first.

Ogden: Mainoo. OK the young star of the tournament has been Yamal because you just don't do the things he has done as a 16-year-old, but Mainoo is only 19 and his introduction into the England team at the end of the group stage made a crucial difference to Southgate's team. He is so calm and composed on the ball, but also has flair and an eye for a pass. He looks as though he has been playing at this level for years.

Olley: Given that everyone is avoiding Yamal because he is too obvious, I'll go for Yamal. He's one of those players who has garnered immediate respect across Europe, forcing people to sit up and take notice of a talent unfazed by a stage which so many need time to acclimatise to.

play 1:08 Laurens: Ronaldo is no longer good enough for the international stage Gab Marcotti & Julien Laurens discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Portugal.

Least impressive player

Marcotti: Ronaldo's difficulties are well-documented. Relative to talent and pedigree, if you're going to grade on a curve, it's him. Otherwise, we can just pick on Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Or most of the Italy team.

Laurens: I have to say Mbappé right? Could I get away with saying Lukaku or Ronaldo or Phil Foden? No? OK, fair enough. So Mbappé it is then. He was so disappointing and never really turned up in what was supposed to be his tournament. The broken nose and the mask played their part for sure, but he still should have done better.

Olley: I didn't expect much from Ronaldo, purely because of his age, but I did from Mbappé. He had the obvious excuse of the broken nose but there was no real spark from him at all. France seemed to be waiting for him to ignite and it just never happened. Foden deserves credit for avoiding this category after upping his game in England's semifinal against Netherlands.

Marsden: So many of the big names failed to perform. More was expected of Mbappé, Ronaldo, Griezmann and Lukaku, and while it may be harsh because England reached the final and he scored three goals, it felt like Harry Kane held his team back in the latter stages of the competition, perhaps because he was carrying an injury. England looked much better without him in the semifinal and the final, and they go home with fans wondering what would have happened if Southgate had opted for a more dynamic striker.

Ogden: Antoine Griezmann, because France needed somebody to step up while Mbappé was sidelined. Griezmann is a great player, but you're always left wanting more from him on the biggest occasions. No goals, no assists and dropped for the semifinal. Thanks for coming, Antoine.

Mert Gunok pulled off a wonderful save to keep Turkey in the tournament. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Best save

Olley: It's Günok from Christoph Baumgartner, isn't it? Not as good as Gordon Banks' diving stop for England at the 1970 World Cup vs. Brazil legend Pele, but that doesn't matter. Surely this is the time to give a 35-year-old who has never played his club football outside of Turkey a moment to shine. He's won two Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cups, two Turkish Super Cups, and was once named Super Lig Goalkeeper of the Season, but this is the save that will earn him an indelible spot in Turkish football history.

Marcotti: Günok. It saved Turkey; it saved the game. If you know his story, as Olley described, and the fact that he missed out on the second game vs. Portugal through injury, it made it all the more dramatic.

Ogden: This is a one-horse race won by Günok, so for the sake of variety I'm going to say Slovenia's Jan Oblak for his penalty save from Ronaldo in the round of 16 against Portugal. It is increasingly difficult for goalkeepers to save penalties because the rules now favour the taker, but he dived low to his left to stop a well-struck spot kick. It came at a crucial stage of the game too, at the end of the first period of extra time, so Oblak delivered when it mattered.

Laurens: Günok's effort was not as good as Banks, but was still great. I will pick another and go with Bart Verbruggen for Netherlands against Turkey in the quarterfinals. I was at the game and was standing just behind the Dutch goal. It was an amazing reflex save to make, after he had almost nothing to do all game, and it came so late in the game to keep his team in the lead.

Marsden: For the moment and the quality of the save, it was Gunok. To veer slightly off track, Georgia's Mamardashvili was sensational at the tournament. The problem is he made too many saves -- 106 in four games; 32 more than England's Jordan Pickford, who was second on 74 -- to pick just one. Also, what a job Portugal's Diogo Costa did in the penalty shootout win over Slovenia, keeping out all three spot kicks.

play 0:48 Celebrations in Madrid, heartbreak in London as Spain score late to win Euro 2024 Watch contrasting fan reactions from Madrid and London as Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores late to win Euro 2024.

What would you like to see at Euro 2028?

Ogden: I want UEFA and the Euro 2028 organisers to find a way to make sure that Belfast stages the five games it is slated to host. This is a long story involving politics and funding, but one thing that Germany has got wrong is having too many venues in a small area -- Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen were too close together -- and it meant that only one venue (Leipzig) staged games in the east of the country outside the capital, Berlin. Host cities get a real bounce from staging games, and Northern Ireland should not have to watch all the fun happening elsewhere in 2028.

Laurens: I would like the same thing, please. I don't want anything different. I want the U.K. to deliver a great tournament, I want top teams and top players to be unconvincing so we can hammer them (whose turn will it be in four years?) I want some of the smaller countries to do well and surprise us. I also want some positive energy on and off the pitch and I want the next generation to show what they can do. So more of the same.

Marcotti: Ideally, I'd like to see the most talented sides act like they have more talent and be more attacking (yes, I'm talking to you, France and England.) Overall though, I think this format works and those who moan about the 24 teams are just sourpusses. Those extra sides offer a ton of color. And the reality is that the gap between 16 and 24 is tiny.

Olley: I'm a sourpuss, apparently. Go back to 16 teams. Having four third-placed sides go through is ludicrous for tournament integrity, given teams in the early groups are disadvantaged by being denied the clarity of knowing precisely what they need to qualify. Obviously that won't happen, so I think I'll say I'd like Wembley to do a better job of hosting the final than in 2021 when fans stormed the turnstiles.

Marsden: Like Gab says, it would be nice to see more teams take advantage of the talent they have and play in a more forward thinking way. If England's approach is based on France's success under Deschamps, then maybe a few teams can take a leaf out of Spain's book this summer after La Roja won the competition for a fourth time -- and the third time in the last five editions. As for the tournament, I don't love the way the execution of whole third-placed teams qualifying, but the format has grown on me. More fans of Georgia, Romania and Albania taking over cities in the U.K. and Ireland in four years, please.