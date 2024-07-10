        <
          Lamine Yamal trolls Adrien Rabiot after Spain's win over France

          McManaman: Spain deserve to be favourites for Euro 2024 final (1:14)

          Craig Burley and Steve McManaman react to Spain's 2-1 win over France in the Euro 2024 semifinals. (1:14)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJul 10, 2024, 12:59 AM

          Lamine Yamal scored one of the best goals of Euro 2024 in Spain's 2-1 win over France, then responded to one of his doubters post game -- Adrien Rabiot.

          Prior to the semifinal matchup, the French midfielder was asked if the stage would be too big for the 16-year-old Spanish star.

          "Obviously it could be difficult for him to deal with a semifinal in a big tournament," Rabiot said. "It's up to us to put pressure on him and to take him out of his comfort zone. And to reach a final at the Euros, he needs to do more than he's done up until now."

          Yamal, who entered Tuesday's match with a tournament-high 3 assists, took notice of Rabiot's comments.

          He posted a message on his Instagram story before the game that read: "Move in silence, only speak when it's time to say checkmate." After Spain eliminated France, he made good on the message, exclaiming, "Speak now."

          The moment came after a game in which Yamal scored a wonder goal in the first half as he was defended by Rabiot.

          The strike made Yamal the youngest player ever to score at a men's European Championship. His performance also led to him becoming the youngest player to win a Man of the Match award in a UEFA game.

          Spain will take on the winner of England and Netherlands in the Euro 2024 final Sunday.