Can you believe it? After over three weeks of scintillating action, gripping drama and unfathomable tension, we're heading into the semifinal stage of Euro 2024. The first game didn't disappoint, either, as Spain defeated France 2-1 in Munich.

Les Bleus took the lead early via Randal Kolo Muani, but Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo scored within four minutes of each other to take a 2-1 lead midway through the first half, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Here's how things played out at Allianz Arena.