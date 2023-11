Euro 2024: Bracket and fixtures schedule for finals

Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for Euro 2024 including the knockout bracket.

What is the Euro 2024 format?

The 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four nations.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds, along with the four best third-placed teams.

It is then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There will be a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

The tournament is being hosted by Germany, with matches to be played in the cities of Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

Kick-off times of the all games through to the quarterfinals, other than the opening match, will be confirmed following the draw on Saturday, Dec. 2 (5 p.m. UK / midday ET).

Fixtures and bracket

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 14

Group A: Germany vs. A2 (Munich; 9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 15

Group A: A3 vs. A4 (Cologne)

Group B: B1 vs. B2 (Berlin)

Group B: B3 vs. B4 (Dortmund)

Sunday, June 16

Group C: C1 vs. C2 (Stuttgart)

Group C: C3 vs. C4 (Gelsenkirchen)

Group D: D1 vs. D2 (Hamburg)

Monday, June 17

Group D: D3 vs. D4 (Düsseldorf)

Group E: E1 vs. E2 (Frankfurt)

Group E: E3 vs. E4 (Munich)

Tuesday, June 18

Group F: F1 vs. F2 (Dortmund)

Group F: F3 vs. F4 (Leipzig)

Wednesday, June 19

Group A: A2 vs. A4 (Cologne)

Group A: Germany vs. A3 (Stuttgart)

Group B: B2 vs. B4 (Hamburg)

Thursday, June 20

Group B: B1 vs. B3 (Gelsenkirchen)

Group C: C2 vs. C4 (Frankfurt)

Group C: C1 vs. C3 (Munich)

Friday, June 21

Group D: D1 vs. D3 (Berlin)

Group D: D2 vs. D4 (Leipzig)

Group E: E2 vs. E4 (Düsseldorf)

Saturday, June 22

Group E: E1 vs. E3 (Cologne)

Group F: F1 vs. F3 (Dortmund)

Group F: F2 vs. F4 (Hamburg)

Sunday, June 23

Group A: A4 vs. Germany (Frankfurt)

Group A: A2 vs. A3 (Stuttgart)

Monday, June 24

Group B: B4 vs. B1 (Düsseldorf)

Group B: B2 vs. B3 (Leipzig)

Group C: C4 vs. C1 (Cologne)

Group C: C2 vs. C3 (Munich)

Tuesday, June 25

Group D: D4 vs. D1 (Dortmund)

Group D: D2 vs. D3 (Berlin)

Wednesday, June 26

Group E: E4 vs. E1 (Stuttgart)

Group E: E2 vs. E3 (Frankfurt)

Group F: F4 vs. F1 (Hamburg)

Group F: F2 vs. F3 (Gelsenkirchen)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

The distribution of third-placed teams will depend upon which four groups provide the teams.

Saturday, June 29

37- Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group C (Dortmund)

38 - Runners-up of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Berlin)

Sunday, June 30

39 - Winners of Group B vs. 3rd in Group A, D, E or F (Cologne)

40 - Winners of Group C vs. 3rd in Group D, E or F (Gelsenkirchen)

Monday, July 1

41 - Winners of Group F vs. 3rd in Group A, B or C (Frankfurt)

42 - Runners-up of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group E (Düsseldorf)

Tuesday, July 2

43 - Winners of Group E vs. 3rd in Group A, B, C or D (Munich)

44 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group F (Leipzig)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 5

45 - Winners of Match 39 vs. Winners of Match 37 (Stuttgart)

46 - Winners of Match 41 vs. Winners of Match 42 (Hamburg)

Saturday, July 6

47 - Winners of Match 43 vs. Winners of Match 44 (Berlin)

48 - Winners of Match 40 vs. Winners of Match 38 (Düsseldorf)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 6

49 - Winners of Match 45 vs. Winners of Match 46 (Munich; 9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 7

50 - Winners of Match 47 vs. Winners of Match 48 (Dortmund; 9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET)

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, July 11

Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Berlin; 9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET)