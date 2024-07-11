Take a quick glance at some of the background numbers of both Spain and England ahead of their Euro 2024 final match. (1:00)

Often, the sound of victory is the roar of a crowd. Other times it's the harmony of triumphant music.

And sometimes it's both.

With rock band The Killers at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, the performers seemed to know some members of their audience would have their minds (and perhaps eyes) elsewhere. England's men's soccer team would be playing in the European Championship semifinal against Netherlands at the same time the band would be performing.

A natural solution? Projecting the game onto a screen behind their set, complete with the match commentators' monologue of the final moments blasting through the arena's speakers.

England won the match 2-1 thanks to a late goal by Ollie Watkins, and when the final whistle blew minutes later the band, previously silent, queued the music to accompany the moment with a cinematic soundtrack.

Celebrar el pase a la final con The Killers al ritmo de Mr. Brightside. 🥵 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🎤



( 🎥 vía @nikkiwicks /X) pic.twitter.com/bLDT6yPK3Q — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) July 10, 2024

With confetti falling and the crowd celebrating the result, The Killers took the opportunity to stir up the opening notes of their debut smash hit "Mr. Brightside."

England will look to capture their first UEFA European Championship on Sunday when they face Spain in the tournament's final.