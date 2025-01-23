Open Extended Reactions

Chris Wood has signed a new deal at Nottingham Forest to extend his stay at the club until at least the end of the 2026-27 season.

Wood, 33, is the fifth top scorer in the Premier League so far this season and has been a major factor behind the incredible form that sees Forest sit third, six points behind Arne Slot's table-topping Liverpool side.

ESPN reported that Wood was set to sign the contract extension on Wednesday. The New Zealand international joined Forest on loan from Newcastle United in January 2023 and the deal became permanent at the end of the season. He was named the Premier League's player of the month for October 2024, becoming the first Forest player to win the individual award.

Chris Wood has been in sensational form for Nuno Espírito Santo's Nottingham Forest team this season. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I'm very excited and very happy to have it completed and done, and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years, at least," Wood said in a statement.

"I saw the ambition when I first arrived. When I spoke to the owner and his family and saw where they want to be and where they see this Club to be -- it was clear they have high ambitions and big dreams. He has backed the Club for years, even before promotion to the Premier League, which is fantastic, and the team is pushing in the right direction.

"I'm excited for the future. This Club has a lot of potential to continue to grow and build, and that is what I want to be a part of. I can't thank the fans enough, they always come in voice and they're always behind the team and myself, it's a pleasure playing in front of them. Here's to a few more years together."

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis added: "He has performed exceptionally well with us. More than just his goals, he epitomises everything that it means to wear the Garibaldi Red -- hard work, a fighting and wining spirit, and the attitude to never give up. He is a winner and a role model to inspire all of us, and we reward his dedication with ours."

Forest travel to face Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report