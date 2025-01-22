Open Extended Reactions

Chris Wood is set to sign a new deal with Nottingham Forest. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Chris Wood is set to sign a new two-year contract with Nottingham Forest, sources have told ESPN.

Wood, 33, has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League this season with 14 goals in 22 league games and his form has helped propel Forest up the table.

With Wood's contract up at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN that there was also interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabia for his signature.

However, he is set to extend his stay with Nottingham Forest under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

The New Zealand international is fourth in the top flight scoring charts this term and has helped Forest's remarkable charge to third place in the Premier League.

Wood's deal should be confirmed on Thursday and follows on from Forest renewing centre-back Murillo's contract through to 2029.