LOS ANGELES, California -- Harry Maguire has admitted that speculation around Erik ten Hag's future affected Manchester United's performances last season.

United finished eighth in the Premier League before ending a miserable campaign on a high by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

A second trophy in as many years was enough to keep Ten Hag in a job, but Maguire says talk that the Dutchman could be sacked had an impact on the players throughout the season.

"It was tough," Maguire said in an interview in Los Angeles at the start of United's U.S. tour.

"It probably did damage our performances and results throughout the season maybe a little bit. Especially when it happened around that Christmas period when we really did fall off. But credit to the manager, the way that he handled it."

A report in the build-up to the cup final suggested Ten Hag would be sacked regardless of the result against City.

United defied the odds to win 2-1, but despite the success Maguire says there was a subdued atmosphere at the post-match party in London while speculation continued to swirl around the manager's position.

"It was so strange," Maguire said. "No one really knew what was going on. No one had assurance.

"If you asked the players, they'll probably just say they didn't really know because no one really had a clue. It was really impressive with the way that he handled that week with a victory against probably the best team in Europe at the moment."

Sources have told ESPN that United spoke to a number of other managerial candidates including Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi before deciding to stick with Ten Hag.

The club have since extended his contract by a year and Maguire believes it's the right decision.

Harry Maguire signed with Manchester United in 2019 on a six-year contract. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

"He has shown we can beat the top teams and we have won two trophies in two years," the defender said.

"The first season was really good, last season wasn't. Last season was tough for Erik as well. There was so much uncertainty and the amount of injuries was freakish really and I am pretty confident that won't happen this season. "We have faith in the management team and the additions he has made are really good as well."

Maguire is fit again after missing the cup final and the European Championship with a calf injury.

The 31-year-old said missing the Wembley showpiece and the Euros was the "toughest moment of his career" but after doing extra sessions with a United coach while on holiday in Portugal he's ready to make his return against Arsenal in a friendly held at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

He's been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, but he says he wants to stay.

"Until I get told you're up for sale or we want you to leave I want to play for this club and make it successful again," he said.

"All the things I'm hearing and seeing from everyone involved is I'll be part of this club for the future."