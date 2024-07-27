Transfer Talk: Ex-Man Utd star De Gea to end hiatus, join Genoa

Harry Maguire says Erik ten Hag has brought a lot of positives into Manchester United's camp as they look to improve on last season's results. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Gea nearing return to football

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks with Serie A side Genoa, according to the Athletic.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since his contract at Old Trafford expired last season and, after being linked with clubs in MLS and the Saudi Pro League, it looks as though he is nearing a return to football in Italy after more than 400 days without making a competitive appearance.

The Grifone have been assessing goalkeeper options this summer after recent starter Josep Martínez returned to Internazionale following his loan spell at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and they are now reportedly closing in on the former Premier League shot-stopper.

De Gea ended a 12-year spell with the Red Devils when manager Erik ten Hag decided to look for a replacement, with the club eventually signing André Onana for a fee worth £47.2 million last summer.

David de Gea has been without a club since his contract at Manchester United expired in June 2023. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, reports RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. While PSG are said to see Athletic Club starlet Nico Williams as their priority signing, the club believe that a deal could be difficult, which has seen them build a shortlist of multiple alternative options.

- Aston Villa are plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider. The Blues are reported to be open to parting ways with the 24-year-old this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer, and it is thought that the Villans remain in the race despite Atletico Madrid being at the front of the queue for his signature.

- Talks are ongoing between Lyon and AC Milan over a deal for midfielder Yunus Musah, reports Foot Mercato. The 21-year-old United States star is believed to be high up on the Ligue 1 club's shortlist, and it is reported that they could acquire him for a fee in the region of €22m. Musah made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri last season.

- An agreement over a transfer fee has been agreed between Everton and Lyon for Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien, says Fabrizio Romano. The Toffees are reported to have offered the 23-year-old a five-year contract at Goodison Park, with his medical set to take place on Sunday if he agrees personal terms.

- Several clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Liverpool winger Ben Doak on loan, according to the Daily Mail. Leicester City and Southampton are believed to be among the sides hopeful of landing the 18-year-old, who is set to discuss with manager Arne Slot over whether he should leave Anfield to garner more gametime in the upcoming season.