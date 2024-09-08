Open Extended Reactions

Guille Fernández (No. 7) is the second youngest scorer for Barça Atlètic behind his cousin Toni Fernández. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Cousins Toni and Guille Fernández became the youngest-ever scorers for Barcelona Atlètic with both of them on target in Saturday's 3-0 win against Ourense in the Spanish third division.

Just four minutes separated the two goals, with Toni, the younger of the two cousins, breaking the record previously held by Bojan Krkic when he netted in the 41st minute aged 16 years, one month and 23 days.

Guille then scored on the stroke of half-time to become the second youngest scorer for Barça's reserve side at the age of 16 years, two months and 21 days.

Just one month separates the two cousins in age, who were both born in 2008 and have both already caught the attention of new Barça coach Hansi Flick.

Guille, an attacking midfielder, featured in all three preseason fixtures for the first team in the United States this summer against Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan, while forward Toni came off the bench in two of the three games.

Barça say Bojan, Marc Bernal and Lionel Messi complete the top five youngest scorers for the B team, although there are some claims that Haruna Babangida should also be included.

Former Nigeria winger Babangida played for Barça Atlètic in the 1990s and while there is no dispute that Toni is the youngest scorer, there are suggestions Babangida was younger than Guille when he netted for the first time.