Open Extended Reactions

SERRAVALLE, San Marino -- Waiting 20 years to win a football match is an unbearably long time for any team, even if you are officially the worst in the world. But for San Marino, those two decades of hurt made the joy of Thursday's 1-0 win over Liechtenstein even more special.

The concept of the long-suffering fan has become something of a cliché in football, but supporters of San Marino's national football team can legitimately consider themselves the longest suffering of all.

The tiny country of just 33,000 people, surrounded entirely by Italy -- one of men's international football's most successful nations -- had amassed the unenviable record of going two decades without a win. Their last victory came in a friendly against Liechtenstein in 2004. That track record has left the Titani propping up the FIFA World Ranking, sitting 210th out of 210. Hindered by the fact that the vast majority of their games are against UEFA sides, there are few fixtures they have any chance of winning.

None of this put off San Marino's unique group of ultras, the "Brigata Mai 1 Gioia" (Never Any Joy Brigade.) Hailing mainly from Italy, they cheer on San Marino at every home game and many away games since they were formed in 2004, priding themselves on the fact they had never seen their heroes win.

But San Marino had quietly been showing some promise. In their Euro 2024 qualification campaign, San Marino scored goals in three consecutive games against some relatively illustrious opposition in the form of Denmark, Kazakhstan and Finland. A goal at any stage of any game for San Marino prompts a pitch invasion and scenes of jubilation, but slowly it had started to become less of a shock.

San Marino celebrated their first-ever competitive win in front of their long-suffering fans. FSGC/Pierini

When San Marino lined up a pair of home friendlies against Concacaf side Saint Kitts and Nevis in March, hopes started to rise that this could be the moment to break the curse after a winless run of 140 games. However, just as when the minnows travelled to St. Lucia for two matches only to muster a defeat and a draw, it didn't quite go to plan. San Marino led against their Caribbean visitors, but Saint Kitts and Nevis triumphed 3-1 and then a 0-0 draw in the second game did nothing to quench the Sammarinese's thirst for a win.

A change of coach may have been a factor. Fabrizio Costantini, the architect of San Marino's sudden success in front of goal was unexpectedly replaced by Roberto Cevoli. At the same time, not just one but two of San Marino's goalkeepers retired, freeing themselves from the burden of one of international football's most thankless tasks. These changes were the prelude to them beginning their UEFA Nations League D Group 1 campaign along with Gibraltar (FIFA ranking: 198) and Liechtenstein (199.)

For nations like San Marino, the Nations League has been a blessing as it provides regular competitive matches against teams at their level. So when they were paired with Liechtenstein, the only team they had previously beaten and a side on their own winless run of 39 games, this was clearly the standout chance for glory.

Games at the Stadio Olimpico in Serravalle often play out in a sedate atmosphere, with those in attendance lulled by a sense of the inevitable, but on Thursday there was a different mood. The crowd, swelled by a large contingent of children from a soccer school, was noticeably larger than in recent games even if it was nowhere near the ground's 6,600 capacity. There was a sense that this could be their night.

Liechtenstein began the stronger, and after half an hour Fabio Luque Notaro took advantage of a lapse in the Sammarinese defence to slot home for the visitors. However, just as the hope began to drain from the home crowd, VAR intervened to rule the goal out for offside.

The reprieve energised San Marino, and soon after half-time their big moment arrived. Nicko Sensoli ran through on goal and took advantage of Liechtenstein's goalkeeper Benjamin Büchel's indecision to poke the ball home and etch his name into Titani history forever.

Goal-scorer Nicko Sensoli was not even born when San Marino sealed their only previous win 20 years ago. FSGC/Pruccoli

With San Marino in the unusual position of being in front, the tension mounted and became unbearable for the fans who had waited so long. As seven minutes of injury time were announced even the Brigata, who had cheered from the first minute, fell silent momentarily.

But despite a few scares, San Marino held out. At the final whistle, their players fell to their knees due to the enormity of their achievement. The stadium's PA announcer repeatedly bellowed "San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein," unable to maintain even a veneer of neutrality in the face of such a momentous result.

"It was the perfect evening," Cevoli said postmatch. "We scored a goal and we could have scored more, and we didn't let one in. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I'm so happy for the players and for the federation which deserves this so much."

San Marino's match-winner Sensoli was not even born when Andy Selva scored that fateful goal in San Marino's last win over Liechtenstein. But the 19-year-old, making only his fourth senior international appearance, has now taken his country a step further by claiming their first-ever victory in a competitive match.

"It was an incredible feeling [to score]," he said. "We prepared for the game well, then we gritted our teeth, managed to score and bring the result home. I want to dedicate this to my family, my best friend, the fans, all the staff and to everyone from San Marino."

The group of San Marino ultras may have to change their name now that they have actually witnessed a victory for their team. FSGC/Pierin

In the stands, there was bedlam for the assortment of followers who have adopted San Marino in a desire to root for the ultimate underdog. Fans from as far afield as the U.K., U.S., and even Argentina, celebrated together. Among the locals, still bemused by the overseas contingent in the crowd, a few tears were shed.

"I'm an old man," said Alessandro, a staunch San Marino fan. "I always say that you can see anything happen if you watch enough football. But I have to say I thought I might never see this."

On the other end of the age scale, two mothers were nursing babies who can now boast a 100% winning record in their lives as San Marino fans. The state provides all new-borns with a national team jersey in a bid to encourage children to take up the task of supporting one of the world's least successful sides.

The five Liechtenstein fans who had make the journey stood bemoaning their side's failure as they prepared for the 375-mile journey back to their small principality in the Alps between Switzerland and Austria. They will have a shot at revenge in November's reverse fixture in Vaduz.

As the fans filtered out of the Olimpico, with lights illuminating the imposing Monte Titano, the members of the Brigata 1 Una Gioia packed up their flags and filed out, almost in a daze.

"We'll have to change our name," one of the group's members, Marco Brigoli, said with a grin. "From now on maybe we'll just be the Brigata San Marino, because this was definitely true joy."