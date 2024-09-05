Open Extended Reactions

San Marino defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday for their first-ever competitive win and first win in any game in 20 years.

Nicko Sensoli scored in the 53rd minute to give the tiny nation surrounded by Italy their first triumph in a competitive game.

San Marino are No. 210 -- last -- in FIFA's world rankings. Liechtenstein aren't far ahead at No. 199.

San Marino's last win came in a friendly against the same opponents in April 2004.

Their fans have endured 140 matches without a win since then and the 19-year-old Sensoli's goal sparked wild celebrations at the San Marino stadium.

Sensoli was not even born when San Marino last won, and there was a long wait for the final whistle with eight minutes of added time before victory was confirmed to leave the hosts top of three-team Group 1, which also includes Gibraltar.

Thursday's victory improves San Marino's record to 2-10-199 all-time.

