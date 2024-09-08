USMNT continues to make history for all the wrong reasons

Open Extended Reactions

Three months after a dismal 2024 Copa America group-stage exit, the United States men's national team returned to action for the September international window under different management and a renewed desire to prove themselves.

But the promise of change and growth lasted mere minutes as Canada exposed the American team's ongoing weaknesses and lack of harmony with a 2-1 victory in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday.

In what could have been the perfect opportunity to dispel concerns of a downward spiral and instill hope to an apprehensive fanbase, Saturday's limp performance emphasized the immense work that must be done by the USMNT on the path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes entered the friendly against Canada carrying the burden of the negative Copa America results; a tournament in which they made history by becoming the first host nation not to advance to the knockout rounds since the group stage was introduced in 1975. The US had also never been eliminated from the group stage in 19 previous international tournaments played on American soil, including the 1994 World Cup.

US Soccer underwent a 10-day review process to analyze the team's unsatisfactory performance at the Copa before sporting director Matt Crocker announced the firing of head coach Gregg Berhalter, for a second time.

With interim manager Mikey Varas at the helm, however, the USMNT's listlessness was laid bare for all to see on Saturday. The recurring mistakes began in the first half, as the Americans insisted on playing from the back against a high-pressing Canada under head coach Jesse Marsch. Like Uruguay and Panama at the Copa America, Canada knew that they could pressure the United States into making mistakes in their own half. It came as no surprise, then, that the opening goal from Canada's Jacob Shaffelburg followed exactly that protocol. Ater U.S. goalkeeper Patrick Schulte initiated the play, the US defence coughed up possession after just three passes, turned the ball over and allowed the Canadians to take the lead.

Beyond defensive struggles, the Americans also failed to create any offensive opportunities as the lack of connection inspired just one shot in 45 minutes. For the first time since facing Qatar in the 2021 Gold Cup -- 52 games in total -- the United States were outshot by 10. It's not as surprising considering the United States had a pass completion percentage of 75.4% in three Copa America group stage matches, which ranked 14th out of 16 teams at the tournament. The team also saw a pass completion percentage of 75.5% in the attacking third, the third-worst percentage of the first round of the Copa America. Berhalter attempted to impose a possession-based game that didn't suit the players available. The instructions often translated to a confused midfield and an offensive advantage for the opponent.

The same could be seen under Varas against Canada, who even admitted to transmitting confusion to the players.

"The translation of the ideas weren't clear enough because you shouldn't be static and you shouldn't pass the ball just to pass the ball," Varas said after the match. "You're trying to be trying to accelerate play as quickly as you can."

Saturday's second half saw an improvement and a slight increase of intensity by the United States. Despite the goal by Canada in the 58th minute that revealed defensive errors by Tim Ream and Chris Richards, the USMNT managed to cut the deficit by half with a goal by Luca de la Torre. Substitutes Aidan Morris played an integral role in the build of the play, working precisely in the final third while De La Torre did well to find space. But still, like three months ago, a 25-minute spurt of energy and slight moments of offensive brilliance was never going to be enough to secure a win against a strong opponent.

In the end, Saturday's loss broke even more unwanted records for the USMNT, losing to Canada on home turf for the first time in 67 years. The defeat also snaps a 23-game unbeaten streak against their northern rivals, the longest streak vs. any opponent in team history, according to Opta.

What is clear is that with just under two years until the nation co-hosts the World Cup, the USMNT must quickly get to work on developing a strong style of play and identity on the pitch. Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Mauricio Pochettino is set to be named the new manager in the coming days, providing a glimmer of hope for the team's future. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss -- labeled by defender Ream as a "high-quality, high-level manager" -- has his work cut out for him. Pochettino, or any new manager of the American team, will need to untap the potential of the deemed "golden generation" with a schedule that doesn't offer any real tests until the start of the World Cup.

Will the combination of friendlies, the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup allow the USMNT's new boss to forge a competitive unit? The right combination of players is perhaps there, but the loss against Canada proved that there a litany of weaknesses that need to be addressed if the 2026 hosts want to avoid plunging to even more historic lows.