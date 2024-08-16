What to expect from the USMNT's overseas stars in 2024-25

With Josh Sargent and Luca De La Torre linked to moves to MLS, Herc Gomez assesses if this could impact their aspirations to play for the USMNT. (3:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. men's national team was eliminated from the Copa América 46 days ago. With Gregg Berhalter being dismissed soon after, there's hardly been a moment to breathe as U.S. Soccer searched for its next men's manager and appears to have settled on Mauricio Pochettino.

For the players, though, it's already on to the next. And with the European club season about to kick off, many of the USMNT's overseas stars' daily grind has already begun.

So where are all of the Americans abroad playing in 2024-25? And what should we expect from the U.S. team's continental contingent? ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, Cesar Hernandez and Lizzy Becherano break down the situations of every senior men's national teamer (and those on the bubble) based in Europe ahead of a brand-new campaign.

2023-24 grade: The last campaign was a study in contrasts for Horvath. He was left off Nottingham Forest's Premier League roster to start the season, meaning he couldn't play during the first half of the campaign, but a midseason move to Cardiff City resurrected his season and he quickly secured the starting spot, making 16 appearances. C+

Offseason grade: Horvath endured a disappointing summer, as his efforts in relief of Turner couldn't prevent a 2-1 defeat to Panama in the Copa América, a result that contributed heavily to the USMNT's group stage elimination. The positive is that for the first time in what seems like ages, Horvath's club situation is stable. C+

2024-25 expectations: Horvath's spot in the Cardiff lineup still appears to be secure, as he played in two of the past three preseason friendlies and the club's EFL Championship opener, although he'll continue to be pushed by Jak Alnwick. Horvath has been part of two successful promotion pushes from the Championship, playing a bit part with Nottingham Forest and a more prominent role with Luton Town, so his experience will likely prove vital for the Bluebirds. -- Carlisle

2023-24 grade: The previous season couldn't have gone much worse for Turner. He was given every opportunity to be Forest's starting goalkeeper, but some poor performances saw him benched, with multiple keepers preferred until Matz Sels ultimately took over. D-

Offseason grade: Turner started every match for the USMNT this summer, in what was a disappointing showing at the Copa América. More pertinent to his club situation, Forest has signed Corinthians keeper Carlos Miguel, pushing Turner even further down the pecking order. D

2024-25 expectations: Turner has previously said that he's "addicted" to the Premier League, but at this stage, with him looking like he's third choice, he needs to find a move away, either permanently or on loan to find playing time. Otherwise, he's likely to -- or at least should -- find his spot in the USMNT lineup under threat. -- Carlisle

While Christian Pulisic, left, excelled for AC Milan last season, Matt Turner found himself well down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

2023-24 grade: Although injuries limited his appearances, when fit, Carter-Vickers was a key figure that eventually was given the captain's armband. He was able to clinch yet another league title, but it's also fair to recognize that he wasn't too occupied for the side that had the fewest shots against in Scotland's 2023-24 season. B

Offseason grade: CCV's lone Copa América appearance in a stunning 2-1 loss to Panama was a bit of a mess. His European experience will keep him in the national team picture, but this summer made it clear that he's still a bench option. D

2024-25 expectations: In short: Staying healthy. With a return to the UEFA Champions League group stage set for the new season, Celtic will keep their fingers crossed that their American defender remains fit. There are few complaints about Carter-Vickers when he's on the field for his club side, but all involved must do their best to make sure that he avoids additional injuries. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: Dest made the most of his loan to PSV last season, resurrecting his club career and helping the side to a league title. A torn ACL cut short his season, though, resulting in a lengthy spell on the sidelines. B

Offseason grade: The injury meant that Dest missed out on Copa América, but he was still able to secure a full transfer to PSV from Barcelona. Given his previous struggles with Barca and AC Milan, the move is a positive one. B

2024-25 expectations: The only expectation for Dest right now is to heal. Given the severity of the injury, he is likely to be out for the rest of the calendar year. Will his speed and mobility be at the same level as before? That is certainly the hope, although injury rehab offers no guarantees. -- Carlisle

2023-24 grade: He played 35 games for Palermo last season but couldn't do enough to secure the team's promotion to Serie A. Lund never quite stood out enough to secure a spot in the USMNT, but faded into the background of Americans in Europe. B-

Offseason grade: A relatively quiet one for Lund without any sort of international commitments. He forms part of Palermo's preseason tour but continues to lack the exposure and experience necessary to grow into bigger and better opportunities. C-

2024-25 expectations: Short of a breakout season, it's hard to see the young defender rising above this level in Italy's Serie B. He's young with a lot of untapped potential, but so far that potential hasn't been realized. -- Becherano

2023-24 grade: McKenzie was a steady presence for Genk, making a total of 44 appearances in all competitions, even as the club fell just short of qualifying for European competition for the upcoming campaign. B+

Offseason grade: He made the U.S. squad for Copa América, but didn't see a minute in the competition. That said, McKenzie was able to avoid the stain of the overall poor U.S. performance, and is on the verge of a move to Toulouse in the French top flight, a source has told ESPN. B+

2024-25 expectations: McKenzie has established himself in Belgium, and staying put wouldn't be the worst thing as he's out of contract at the end of this season, but he needs to move up a tier in Europe if he's to progress and make inroads with the USMNT. The World Cup is now less than two years away. -- Carlisle

2023-24 grade: He was a consistent starter for Crystal Palace, who allowed just 58 goals throughout the Premier League season, top five in the league. Only Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool conceded fewer. B+

Offseason grade: Richards played all three Copa América matches under Berhalter as center-back alongside Tim Ream, but he didn't showcase the solid support he consistently displays when with his club. B-

2024-25 expectations: It's often difficult for defenders to shine in a sport that dedicates most of the attention to forwards, but fans can expect Richards to continue putting in the hard work in Palace's backline. If he continues to be part of that XI, a transfer to a more-ambitious Premier League side isn't out of the question. -- Becherano

Chris Richards will look to carry on his impressive form at Crystal Palace last year in 2024-25. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

2023-24 grade: The force was most definitely with "Jedi" in 2023-24. Selected as Fulham's player of the season, the entertaining full-back was a brilliant and reliable figure who offered plenty defensively and going forward on the left flank. A

Offseason grade: A decent run in the Copa América, despite the USMNT's early exit in the group stage. Regardless of what happened, he remains the best left-back option in the national team's player pool. B

2024-25 expectations: It will be fascinating to see whether the 27-year-old can elevate his energetic impact to another level. Assuming he can build off the consistency of last season, and provide more assists, it isn't out of the question for Robinson to be able to establish himself as one of the top full-backs in the Premier League. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: There's reason to feel hopeful for the 21-year-old, who looked more composed and athletic on his path to 25 Bundesliga starts last season. That said, he occasionally lost his place in the starting XI -- for a Monchengladbach side that narrowly avoided relegation -- and needs to continue to fine-tune his full-back capabilities. B-

Offseason grade: With Dest out of the Copa América due to injury, Scally was decent as his replacement, but not a cut above the usual starter. Solid with his defensive interventions but not as dangerous as Dest going forward, Scally is No. 2 on the right-back depth chart -- for now. C+

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

2024-25 expectations: For the up-and-coming player, it's all about fine-tuning his game and decision-making. Going forward on the flanks, whether it be on the right or left, Scally should also seek to continue to develop his chance creation, which began to increase with three assists in his last eight Bundesliga appearances in 2023-24. That, and of course, cementing himself as a guaranteed starter. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: Credit is due for his noteworthy finish that included some valuable goals and assists, but overall, it was a slightly rocky loan for Aaronson that included starts in less than half of Union Berlin's relegation-threatened season. C-

Offseason grade: No longer in the top flight, he has returned to Leeds United in the Championship. During the Copa América, there wasn't much to say for the 23-year-old, who was a late substitute in one match. D

2024-25 expectations: Aaronson has a point to prove in his Leeds return, and the good news is that he scored a late equalizer in last week's season-opening draw with Portsmouth. The former Philadelphia Union player should seek a prominent role for a Leeds side that will be eager to return to the Premier League. Working on his playmaking wouldn't hurt, either. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: This was basically a lost season for Adams. A second hamstring surgery in October, which comes after undergoing a similar operation the previous March, meant he played just 138 minutes. Incomplete

Offseason grade: Adams recovered in time to take part in Copa América for the USMNT and performed decently, even as the U.S. flamed out. But a back injury that he carried into the tournament flared up, requiring another operation. C-

2024-25 expectations: The main thing Adams has to show is that he can stay healthy, something he's been unable to do over the past 18 months. If he can, then the expectation is that he'll build up his game and move closer to the performer who excelled for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup. Otherwise, he could end up being this generation's Stu Holden. -- Carlisle

After missing out on most of the campaign for Bournemouth last season, Tyler Adams will look to return to fitness in 2024-25. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

2023-24 grade: Consistent starter? Check. Influential in the attack with seven goals and four assists? Check. Helping his team earn a spot in Serie A with an assist for the game-winner in the promotional final? Check that one as well. A

Offseason grade: Two decent performances in the group stage of the Olympics and a goal vs. New Zealand, although an apparent injury left him out for the rest of the tournament. B

2024-25 expectations: A more prominent role with the senior national team could be around the corner. If he can increase his assists and his overall level of playmaking, it's going to be difficult to ignore the 22-year-old who will now be returning to Serie A. There's plenty of midfield depth in the U.S. player pool, but another standout season with Venezia could help set him apart. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: He started the first half of the season with Internacional in Brazil before making the move to Real Betis, where Cardoso adapted very quickly. He managed one goal and two assists in 17 matches, becoming an integral part of the club's midfield. B+

Offseason grade: He played a limited role in the Copa América for the USMNT, often deputizing for Adams and shoring up the engine room in relief of more-attacking-minded midfielders. C

2024-25 expectations: The expectations are high now that the player has had time to adjust to Betis. Given his talent, he should continue to thrive in that XI, experience that could allow him to earn a more prominent role on international level. -- Becherano

2023-24 grade: Just fine? It's difficult to feel too excited about De la Torre's season that featured 31 appearances but also a limited role after a return from injury in the final weeks of the 2023-24 campaign. C+

Offseason grade: Only 12 minutes across the Copa América, but that wasn't much of a surprise for the San Diegan who is a spot or two behind in the midfield depth chart. C-

2024-25 expectations: When Celta Vigo lost just one of their last five games of 2023-24's relegation battle, they did so with the American in the starting XI just once. Redemption through a once-usual spot back in the XI should be in the mind of De la Torre. If not, it wouldn't be a surprise if curious MLS teams begin to make offers this winter or next summer for the USMNT player who is now 26. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: On the surface, McKennie had an impressive season at Juve. After initially looking like he was on the outs, he earned the trust of manager Max Allegri, had a career-high 10 assists in all competitions, and helped the club to its 15th Coppa Italia triumph. A-

Offseason grade: At the international level, the summer was a massive disappointment. The USMNT bombed at the Copa América, and McKennie wasn't as nearly as influential as was expected. D

2024-25 expectations: With new manager Thiago Motta now on board at Juventus, McKenzie has been told he isn't part of the team's plans. The fact that this happened after he rejected a new contract is likely not a coincidence. A rumored move to FC Cincinnati didn't materialize with Fiorentina among the teams interested. On Friday, reports in Italy emerged suggesting that he may have a future with the Bianconeri after all. Regardless of where McKennie ends up, he'll need to reestablish himself once again. -- Carlisle

play 0:55 Why McKennie could end up going to MLS or Saudi Arabia Herc Gomez discusses why he thinks Weston McKennie could move to MLS or Saudi Arabia from Juventus.

2023-24 grade: With the caveat that most 21-year-olds would have a difficult time getting minutes in a team like AC Milan, Musah emerged as a rotational option. There's something to be said about claiming five appearances in Milan's six UEFA Champions League games, but he also earned zero goals and two assists across all competitions. C

Offseason grade: Similar to his Serie A season, one was left wanting more from Musah at the Copa América. A promising substitute appearance in the USMNT's opener then led to a forgetful performance in their group stage closer. C

2024-25 expectations: Like many upcoming stars within the USMNT pool, 2024-25 must be about fine-tuning a path toward the lofty potential that Musah possesses. The versatile player seems to be adding to his pace and ball control as he's gotten older, but he also needs to start collecting more goals and assists. Luckily, Milan won't have any lack of games to run through with the Champions League back on the schedule. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: He made 11 appearances for Dortmund in the first half of the season before being loaned to Nottingham Forest, where he saw little action. Whatever the reason for his lack of minutes, with the level of talent that he possesses, he should be shining. C-

Offseason grade: He was hardly impactful at the Copa América, registering no goals or assists in three appearances. We've seen his ability in the midfield during the 2023 Concacaf Nations League, weaving through Mexican defenders with great speed and talent, but that version of Reyna was nowhere to be seen this summer. German publication Bild has reported that Dortmund are preparing to move on from the 21-year-old, so it's likely the midfielder will soon be plying his trade elsewhere. B-

2024-25 expectations: This depends on where he ends up. If Reyna plays under a coach who trusts him, he could see valuable and desperately needed minutes to access his vast untapped potential. -- Becherano

play 1:06 Gomez: Gio Reyna is 'rotting' at Borussia Dortmund Herc Gomez explains why he thinks Gio Reyna should leave Borussia Dortmund in this transfer window.

Tanner Tessmann, midfielder, Venezia

2023-24 grade: Tessmann was ever-present in Venezia's ultimately successful promotion campaign, scoring seven goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. This included a vital strike in the second leg of the promotion playoff semifinal against Palermo. A

Offseason grade: Tessmann parlayed his club form into a spot on the U.S. Olympic team where he played every minute in the four games, and helped provide considerable defensive solidity in the center of midfield. B

2024-25 expectations: Tessmann's name has come up in conjunction with several transfer rumors. A move to Inter seemed set to happen only for it to fall apart. Fiorentina is another club that has been mentioned. Regardless of whether he moves, Tessmann is better equipped to handle the rigors of Serie A than he was during his initial foray into the league three years ago. -- Carlisle

Malik Tillman, midfielder, PSV Eindhoven

2023-24 grade: Not bad from the 22-year-old who went from a bench option on loan to a key figure for a PSV Eindhoven side that exercised their option to sign him permanently this summer. Not many complaints for the player who secured nine goals and ten assists in the previous Eredivisie season. B+

Offseason grade: Given an "A" for earning a permanent deal with PSV and a "C" for his backup role at the Copa América, so we'll even that out with a grade in between. B

2024-25 expectations: Eager to make an impact, Tillman scored in his Eredivisie opener for the 2024-25 season. If he can maintain his goal-scoring and chance creation at the same level, or perhaps increase it, it might only be a matter of time before he's given a chance at a bigger club. Bayern Munich may also regret letting him go. -- Hernandez

play 1:53 Malik Tillman and Brenden Aaronson shine in opening week Check out the best moments from Malik Tillman with PSV and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United during their respective season openers.

Tim Weah, midfielder, Juventus

2023-24 grade: Should he be a wing-back? A winger? A midfielder? Trying to pin down Weah's best position is similar to trying to analyze his season that had infrequent starts. Some good moments in the Coppa Italia are worth recognizing, but the 24-year-old had an average at best run. C-

Offseason grade: An incredibly dramatic drop-off in the Copa América that went from an assist against Bolivia to a shocking punch and red card against Panama that sent the USMNT on its course to an early exit. F

2024-25 expectations: Regular starts and improving his defensive game should be on his to-do list for the new season, assuming he is still sometimes utilized as a wing-back. A bigger platform through the Champions League will also be provided after Juventus finished third in the Serie A table in 2023-24. Let's hope he keeps his cool as well. -- Hernandez

2023-24 grade: He scored seven goals in 29 league matches to propel Monaco to second place on the Ligue 1 table in his first season with the club. B+

Offseason grade: Potentially the only USMNT player who deserves an "A" for his Copa América play. He scored in the 2-0 win over Bolivia and the only goal against Panama, making up two of the United States' three goals in the competition. A

2024-25 expectations: He's an exciting figure with so much left to prove. Now that he's settled into life in the Principality, he has the opportunity to stand out among some of Europe's best. -- Becherano

With a full season at Monaco under his belt, forward Folarin Balogun will look to build upon the club's second-place finish in 2023-24. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

2023-24 grade: The left-winger managed three goals in 28 games, constantly earning a spot in the starting XI. He played a decent role for the team, but couldn't help Wolfsburg to a better finish than 12th. B+

Offseason grade: Paredes formed part of the team to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics, playing in all four matches. Although he didn't get on the score sheet, he drove the Americans to compete. B-

2024-25 expectations: Paredes should continue to strive for the Wolfsburg XI and improve his ability in front of goal. If he does so, coupled with a workmanlike Olympic performance, he could garner interest from more-ambitious rivals. -- Becherano

Ricardo Pepi, forward, PSV Eindhoven

2023-24 grade: Pepi had a successful first season in the Netherlands, helping PSV to a league title. With Luuk de Jong banging in the goals, playing time was always going to be scarce, but Pepi still managed to score seven goals in all competitions. B

Offseason grade: The finishing touch eluded Pepi at Copa América, despite having several clear chances to score. C-

2024-25 expectations: The hope is that Pepi will move beyond his super-sub role, but with De Jong still on the books, that will be difficult. Indeed, Pepi came off the bench in PSV's first two competitive matches this season. Is a loan in his future? It's possible. Pepi's agent Jaime Garcia said last season, "It can't continue like this." We'll see if PSV obliges. -- Carlisle

Christian Pulisic, forward, AC Milan

2023-24 grade: The player tallied a whopping 12 goals and eight assists in 36 Serie A matches to propel the Italian side to second on the table. He stood as one of the most impactful signings in the league, kicking off his Serie A era in grand fashion. A

play 1:02 Giroud: Pulisic's room for improvement is scary Olivier Giroud speaks about his connection with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and AC Milan.

Offseason grade: Despite being an integral part of the USMNT in every 2024 Copa América match, Pulisic disappointed. He scored one goal in the entirety of the tournament as the American side exited in the group stage. B

2024-25 expectations: The Italian side will participate in the Champions League once again, giving the American another opportunity to shine in several competitions. Pulisic is set to play a key role in the team under new manager Paulo Fonseca, and to live up to such expectation, he'll need to perform even better than he did a year ago. -- Becherano

Josh Sargent, forward, Norwich City

2023-24 grade: The grade would've been better if not for the injuries. Despite the 16 goals in 26 league matches, Sargent missed 28 matches with ongoing ankle issues. B-

Offseason grade: Sargent played a secondary role for the USMNT during Copa América, coming in as a substitute against Uruguay and Panama in the final two matches. He also struggled with health issues ahead of the tournament, forcing him to train separately at times and missing out on pre-Copa friendlies. B-

2024-25 expectations: Should he remain fit for the season, he'll be another figure to watch. He has the ability to make great moments from simple plays, and the potential to power Norwich to a promotion push. -- Becherano

2023-24 grade: Wright had an impressive first season in England, scoring 19 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, including some memorable strikes in the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United. He also showed off his versatility by playing on the wing. A

Offseason grade: With the U.S. possessing a lot of depth in attack, Wright was limited to 11 minutes at Copa América, despite rescuing the USMNT's Concacaf Nations League campaign in March. C

2024-25 expectations: Coventry's promotion push in 2023-24 ultimately fell short of the playoff places, and Wright will be expected to be a significant piece of the group that tries to go one better this season. If that's to happen, he'll need to take another step. -- Carlisle