Fiorentina are keen on bringing in United States midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus, a source has told ESPN.

McKennie, 25, was left out of Juventus' squad for their preseason friendly against Brest on Aug. 3 alongside Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Chiesa.

Thiago Motta, the new Juventus manager, said postmatch that the trio were available for transfer.

"Chiesa and all the other players not called up for today's game are not part of the project," he said. "We have been clear with them, they have to find a new solution and new club as soon as possible. The decision has been made."

Juventus have since played Atlético Madrid in another preseason friendly with those three players again left out.

McKennie was linked with Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window, while Everton have also shown interest in the midfielder. There's also interest in him from the Bundesliga and MLS, but it is Fiorentina who looks like the favoured option at present, a source told ESPN.

Fiorentina are keen on a permanent move for McKennie, a source confirmed, but the deal hinges on Fiorentina completing other transfers. One of the transfers which could be key in this deal is Nico González's move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

Raffaele Palladino's side have been busy this transfer window, bringing in defender Marin Pongracic, forward Moise Kean, midfielder Amir Richardson and goalkeeper David de Gea.

McKennie started all three of the USMNT's Copa América group stage games having featured in 34 Serie A matches for Juventus last season.