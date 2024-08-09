Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has joined Fiorentina as a free agent, the Serie A side announced Friday.

De Gea, 33, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract, with an option to extend it for a further season.

The former Spain international has been without a club since leaving United last summer. De Gea had been offered a contract extension to continue at Old Trafford but opted to end his 12 year stint at the club.

Since then, the former Atlético Madrid player has received a host of offers from clubs in Europe and the Saudi Pro League. He drew interest from Genoa before eventually opting to join Fiorentina, who finished eighth in the Serie A last season.

De Gea made 545 appearances for United and was part of the team that won the Premier League title in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. During his time at Old Trafford, he also won the FA Cup, the Europa League and two Carabao Cups.

Fiorentina, who said De Gea would be presented to the Italian media on Monday, finished eighth in Serie A last season and faces a playoff to reach the third-tier UEFA Conference League.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.