United States defender Mark McKenzie is on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Toulouse from Genk, a source confirmed to ESPN.

McKenzie, 25, was on the radar of several Bundesliga sides and others in Belgium but he's opted to join Toulouse on a deal worth €3 million ($3.2m) and on a contract through to 2027.

McKenzie has 13 caps for the USMNT and was part of their Copa América squad this summer. His contract with Genk was up at the end of the 2024-25 season but the centre-back will journey to France with the signing expected to be confirmed on Friday.

Mark McKenzie has 13 caps for the United States. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

He made his breakthrough in MLS for Philadelphia Union before joining Belgian side Genk in January 2021 for €5m ($5.4m). He went onto make 128 appearances for Genk and featured for the club in both the Europa League and UEFA Conference League.