Jesse Marsch said he was not bitter about being passed over to coach the U.S. men's national team and would "much rather" coach Canada right now after he led the Canadians to a historic 2-1 win over the USMNT in Kansas City Saturday.

Canada hired Marsch as coach in May and finished fourth in the Copa América. He had interviewed in 2023 with the U.S. Soccer Federation before Gregg Berhalter was rehired that June.

Speaking shortly after his appointment as Canada coach, Marsch said he "wasn't treated very well in the process" by U.S. Soccer during an interview with CBS' "Call it What You Want" podcast.

"I'm not bitter," Marsch told reporters after Canada beat the USMNT on U.S. soil for the first time in 67 years. "Most people, if they ask me a question, I answer it. That's how I operate in the media."

Berhalter was fired as U.S. coach following the team's group-stage exit at the Copa América. While ESPN has reported that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take charge of the USMNT and an announcement is expected imminently, Berhalter's former assistant Mikey Varas was in interim charge against Canada.

"I'd much rather coach Canada than the U.S. right now," Marsch said. "You can see the mentality that's been developed. You can see the way this team plays. You can see how much they love playing for the national team and they're willing to put their careers and lives and the way they play on the line to be the best they can be for each other and for the team.

"I wouldn't change coaching this team right now for anything in the world"

Jacob Shaffelburg gave Canada the lead in the friendly at Children's Mercy Park during a dominant first-half performance. Jonathan David added a second in the 58th minute to ensure Canada only its second-ever win on the road against the U.S., despite Luca de la Torre pulling a goal back for the host.

"Of course I enjoyed it," Marsch said. "I was certain that we would play well. I wasn't certain that we would win but I was certain we would play well."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.