Barcelona will be without 10 players for their tour of the United States as injuries and international commitments ravage their preparations for the new season.

Ronald Araújo, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati are all injured and have been left out of the 31-player travelling party that flew to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Barcelona's first six games Saturday, Aug. 17 Valencia (a) Saturday, Aug. 24 Athletic Club (H) Tuesday, Aug. 27 Rayo Vallecano (a) Saturday, Aug. 31 Real Valldolid (H) weekend Sept. 14 Girona (a) weekend Sept. 21 Villarreal (a)

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres will also miss the trip as they remain on holiday after helping Spain win the European Championship this month, while Pau Cubarsí, Fermín López and Eric García are representing La Roja at the Olympic Games in France.

Meanwhile, Raphinha and Ilkay Gündogan will make their own way to Orlando, where Barça play Manchester City on Tuesday. Jules Koundé will then join up with the squad in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

After the City game, Barça meet Real Madrid in New Jersey on Aug. 3 and then conclude their tour with a match against AC Milan in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 6.

With so many players missing for those three fixtures, new coach Hansi Flick will be forced to use a combination of fringe players and youngsters to make up the numbers.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is without several key players for the team's preseason tour. MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images

Oriol Romeu and Clément Lenglet have both travelled, despite sources confirming to ESPN both are expected to depart this summer, while young Brazil striker Vitor Roque will get a chance to prove himself amid an ongoing debate over his future at the club.

Germany youth international Noah Darvich and cousins Guille Fernández and Toni Fernández -- who are both 16 -- are among the notable inclusions from the youth teams.

Barça kick off the new LaLiga season on Aug. 17 with a trip to Valencia.

Araújo is not expected back until the end of the year after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, while Gavi's anticipated return is no sooner than October after tearing his ACL last year.

De Jong has been sidelined with an ankle injury since April but is expected back soon, while Ansu and Pedri are both slated to return in a few weeks from foot and knee problems respectively.