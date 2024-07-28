Open Extended Reactions

French defender Raphael Varane has joined Como on a two-year deal with an option to extend the contract, the newly-promoted Serie A club said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old World Cup-winner, who had spent the last three years at Manchester United after a trophy-laden career with Real Madrid, arrives as a free agent.

"Raphael is a special player and his signing is proof of the ambition we have for this club," new Como manager Cesc Fabregas said.

Varane's arrival adds to the growing list of Premier League players joining the Italians ahead of the season, including former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina and defender Alberto Moreno.

Como hired Fabregas earlier in July after the former Spain midfielder helped the club earn promotion last season as an assistant.

Fabregas and his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry are minority shareholders in Como, which is located in Italy's Lombardy region.