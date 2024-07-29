Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich look to Doué after Simons snub

Watch the best of Xavi Simons on-loan at RB Leipzig in 23/24, with the eyes of Europe's elite clubs on PSG's young star. (1:03)

Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Rennes midfielder Désiré Doué following Xavi Simons' decision to agree a new loan deal with RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Bayern have spent much of the summer attempting to secure a deal for Paris Saint-Germain flyer Simons, however their pursuit has collapsed. It is reported that the Dutchman has opted for another loan deal with RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old endured a fruitful loan spell with Die Roten Bullen last summer, with the report indicating that a new one-year loan will be finalised soon.

Following Simons' decision, the Bavarian giants will now look to secure a deal for Doué. The 19-year-old notched four goals and six assists across all competitions last season, leading to several clubs in Europe to monitor his situation. Alongside Bayern, several Premier League clubs have been linked with the teenager, while PSG are understood to also hold an interest.

Bayern have proven to be willing to splash the cash this summer, having secured big-money moves for João Palhinha and Michael Olise already, but it remains to be seen if Vincent Kompany's side will be able to land Doué with a mooted €60 million offer.

Rennes star Désiré Doué is currently on duty with France at the Paris Olympics. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid believe they will pip Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, per Football Insider. The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge but, with no progress made on a new contract, Chelsea will reportedly part ways with Gallagher this summer to ensure he does not leave the club as a free agent next year.

- Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran's proposed move to West Ham United is "in limbo," according to Football Insider. It is reported that West Ham's offer, which would see youngster Lewis Orford join Villa, was rejected, with the two clubs still a way apart in their valuation of Duran.

- Tottenham have a concrete interest in Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 26-year-old sees his contract with the Turin outfit expire in June 2025 and, with no new deal agreed upon, Juve are reportedly eager to secure his departure this summer to avoid missing out on a fee next year. Alongside Spurs, Chelsea have previously been strongly linked with a move for the forward.

- Australia international Joshua Nisbet is weighing up a move to Scottish Premiership side Ross County, according to FTBL. The 25-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after winning the treble with A-League side the Central Coast Mariners last season.

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo as a possible alternative target to Athletic Club star Nico Williams, per Relevo. While Williams has reportedly been a priority target for Barca this transfer window, it is reported that they are not all in for the 22-year-old, with Olmo identified as a suitable replacement option. The report reveals that whilst the initial plan for Barcelona was to land both players, this is unlikely to materialise given the Catalan club's perilous financial situation.