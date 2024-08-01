Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop talk about the impact of injuries to Leny Yoro and Rasmus Højlund for Manchester United. (1:41)

Manchester United have been dealt a double injury blow with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Højlund set for lengthy spells on the sidelines, a source has told ESPN.

Yoro has been ruled out for three months for a foot injury while Højlund will miss the next six weeks with a hamstring problem.

Both players were injured during United's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles in the first game of their United States tour.

Yoro, according to a source, will stay with the squad for the remainder of the tour and undergo further tests after returning to Manchester on Sunday.

Sources have told ESPN that the 18-year-old, a £52 million summer signing from Lille, has suffered a fractured metatarsal and could require an operation.

Both Yoro and Højlund will miss the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley on Aug. 10 and the start of the Premier League season.

18-year-old Lenny Yoro suffered an injury and was substituted in the first half of Manchester United's loss to Arsenal last Saturday at SoFi Stadium. EPA/ALLISON DINNER

United's injury woes deepened on Wednesday night as Marcus Rashford was forced off during their friendly against Real Betis.

The England forward sustained a heavy knock to his right ankle in the second half, and was unable to continue.

United kick off their league campaign against Fulham at Old Trafford on Aug. 16.

It's possible Yoro could return in October while Højlund is targeting a comeback after the September international break.

The news is a blow to manager Erik ten Hag, who blamed injuries for a miserable campaign last season which saw United finish eighth in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that United were keen to bolster their defence before Yoro's injury and their search is likely to step up now the Frenchman has been ruled out.

There is interest in Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as well as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.