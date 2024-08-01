Zlatan Ibrahimovic says MLS is going in the right direction, but admits there are some stumbling blocks in the way. (1:06)

Zlatan on MLS: 'Too many rules for it to grow faster' (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Former LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Thursday that Major League Soccer is not growing as fast as it could due to the league having "too many rules."

Ibrahimovic, one of the most decorated players of the past two decades, spent two seasons with the Galaxy between 2018 and 2019 before returning to Europe to finish his career with AC Milan.

Since his departure, MLS has expanded from 24 to 29 teams -- with San Diego FC set to debut as the 30th team in 2025 -- and welcomed record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to Inter Miami last year as the biggest signing in the league's history.

However, Ibrahimovic, now a senior advisor to Milan, told ESPN's "First Take" that he believes more could be done to improve the standard of MLS compared to the top competitions in Europe.

"It's growing in the right direction but I think it's growing slowly because when I was here I remember -- it still is -- it has too many rules to make it grow faster," he said. "It's a slow process.

"But when it comes to the game, quality, the individuals, the game is growing and getting better and better. And you have the World Cup also in 2026, which will be important for the country and MLS especially."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is with Milan on their preseason tour of the United States. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The former Manchester United, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star also said MLS needs to continue to produce young talent as well as importing established names.

"I think when you bring over these big players and they're showing their quality, you understand more how the level is in Europe. The level is much higher in Europe, with all due respect for MLS. But it's growing. You need to build it from the base, it's not only about the big stars coming and playing. They're not the future they're present."

Unlike Europe's top leagues, MLS clubs' spending is limited by a salary cap, with the exception of three designated players whose salaries can exceed the club's budget and three players aged 22 or younger at a reduced budget charge.

MLS has come under increased pressure to relax those rules since the arrival of Messi, in order to capitalize on the Argentine great's presence and on the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In July, MLS implemented some changes to the rules designed to allow more freedom to clubs in signing players, including relaxing of restrictions on the combined number of Designated Players and under-22 signings..