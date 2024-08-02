Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the transfer of teenage midfielder João Neves from Benfica.

Neves, 19, has signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions after passing a medical.

The Portugal international becomes PSG's second summer reinforcement following the arrival of Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar.

João Neves featured for Portugal at Euro 2024. Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The highly coveted Neves recently competed for his country at Euro 2024. He joins PSG for a reported fee of €60m ($64.9m) plus €10m in add-ons.

"It's a fantastic project from a massive club. This is a young club with high aims, and I think that that way of thinking and of trying to make the club stronger with young players is a great project. This club has high aims and already boasts several records," he said in a statement.

Neves progressed through the youth ranks at Benfica before making his senior debut for the side in January 2023.

He made 55 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last season.

At PSG, Neves will join fellow Portuguese players Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira.

"I obviously spoke to all of the Portuguese players but also to Ángel Di María, who told me a lot about the club. He said nothing but good things about it and that I would be happy here," Neves said.