Transfer Talk: Man United ramp up interest in PSG's Ugarte

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United continue with interest for PSG's Ugarte

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations between both clubs are said to be ongoing over a deal for the 23-year-old, who the Red Devils have identified as one of their top options for this summer after already agreeing personal terms with him.

It is believed that the Premier League side could need to move players on before being able to reach an agreement with PSG, with recent reports indicating that they are looking for a fee of around €70 million, but a loan move that would include an obligation to be made permanent is also being considered.

Ugarte made 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season, while also starting all six matches for Uruguay at the Copa América.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atlético Madrid forward João Félix remains keen on rejoining Barcelona, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are yet to make a breakthrough during negotiations over a move for the 24-year-old, and it is reported that they could consider a loan move that would include forward Ferran Torres going in the opposite direction. Despite recently being linked with Benfica and Aston Villa, Félix is expected to prioritise a return to Camp Nou.

- Arsenal are considering a move for Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez, reports the Mirror. The Gunners are said to be monitoring his situation amid reports of a potential fall out with manager Pep Guardiola, though the Citizens are expected to demand a fee of £80m to part ways with him. The 24-year-old made 36 Premier League appearances last season.

- Barcelona centre-back Clément Lenglet is on the radar of Villarreal, reports Relevo. Head coach Marcelino Garcia is reported to be keen to land the 29-year-old, who the Blaugrana are open to moving on as they look to make room for reinforcements in other areas of their squad.

- Bayern Munich are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Leon Goretzka, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Atlético Madrid are believed to be among the clubs interested in the 29-year-old, but it is said that a move could be difficult as he wants to stay at the Allianz Arena to prove himself to new manager Vincent Kompany.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are interested in Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte, according to El Chiringuito TV. Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be one of the sides at the front of the queue for the 30-year-old's signature after manager Luis Enrique requested to sign him, but they could face competition from both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. Laporte is expected to be moved on from the Saudi Pro League this summer.