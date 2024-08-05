Open Extended Reactions

Niclas Füllkrug has signed for West Ham from Borussia Dortmund. Getty Images

West Ham have signed German striker Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

Füllkrug was on the London club's radar before last season but chose to move from Werder Bremen to fellow Bundesliga club Dortmund, where he scored 16 times in 46 appearances across all competitions. He was also a key part of their run to the Champions League final.

"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big Club like West Ham," Füllkrug said.

"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now. I know the technical director, Tim Steidten, very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team."

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but West Ham reportedly paid £27 million ($34.5 million) for the Germany international.

Füllkrug, 31, was in Germany's Euro 2024 squad and scored twice in five matches.