Transfer Talk: Man Utd out of Ugarte race, eye other targets

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd drop out of Ugarte race

Manchester United have switched their attention away from signing Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte and are focusing on other midfield targets, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

PSG had been looking for a fee of €60 million for 23-year-old Ugarte, which United reportedly believe is too high, and the two clubs appear to be some distance away from any kind of agreement.

As a result, United have decided to walk away from negotiations, stating they'll only return if PSG lower their demands. That may happen given that the French side completed the signing of João Neves from Benfica on Monday, but United are considering other unnamed options beyond the Uruguay international.

Man United are keen to strengthen their midfield and are looking to move on Scott McTominay and Casemiro in an effort to boost their chances of improving their form after a disappointing league campaign in 2023-24.

McTominay has been a target for Fulham, but the London club are yet to submit an offer that the Old Trafford hierarchy deem acceptable.

Manuel Ugarte looked destined to join Man United, but now may be staying at PSG. Franco Arland/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez will become an Atletico Madrid player in the next couple of days according to Argentine outlet Ole. The 24-year-old is set to leave the Premier League champions for a fee of €80m, a record outgoing deal for City. Rumours of Alvarez's departure had been circulating throughout the day on Monday, and it would appear as though Atleti have landed their target just a matter of days before the English season gets under way. Argentina international Alvarez is looking for more first team football, but it's his family's desire to move to Spain which proved to be the decisive factor.

- In what is set to be a busy week for Atletico Madrid, Conor Gallagher will also seal a move to the Spanish capital on Tuesday, according to Fabrizio Romano. Romano believes a domino effect of moves is about to start, with Alvarez the first piece of Atleti's impressive jigsaw. Gallagher, 24, will be announced next, with forward Samu Omorodion moving in the opposite direction to London. Gallagher refused to sign a new and improved offer at Chelsea and has decided to start afresh in LALIGA.

- Chelsea's imminent signing of Omorodion leaves Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain clear to battle it out for Napoli's wantaway striker Victor Osimhen. That's according to Gianluca di Marzio, who believes that while the French champions are favourites to land the 25-year-old Nigeria international, Arsenal are still in the race, particularly as they have seemingly missed out on Alvarez.

- RB Leipzig have entered the race for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, according to Florian Plettenberg. The German side have been looking for potential replacements in case Dani Olmo leaves for Barcelona, or elsewhere, and 20-year-old Cherki is seen as the ideal candidate. Talks between Leipzig and Lyon have already started, with a fee of around €15m-20m believed to be enough to seal the deal. Borussia Dortmund were also tracking Cherki, but have recently cooled their interest.

- Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce appear to be locked in a battle for Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, according to Mundo Deportivo. Galatasaray are favourites after the player himself admitted that if he was to return to Turkey, it would be for Okan Buruk's side, but new Sarı Kanaryalar boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to sway the former Man City star.