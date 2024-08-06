Open Extended Reactions

Bartosz Frankowski had served as video assistant referee at Euro 2024. Getty

Two Polish referees will not be involved in the Champions League game between Dynamo Kyiv and Rangers after the Polish FA (PZPN) said on Tuesday that it was investigating reports of improper behaviour.

Bartosz Frankowski, who was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at Euro 2024, had been appointed as VAR for the third qualifying round first-leg game in Lublin, Poland on Tuesday, with compatriot Tomasz Musial acting as assistant.

UEFA confirmed to ESPN that the two have been replaced and declined to comment any further.

"The College of Referees of the Polish FA will carry out a detailed analysis of the situation in connection with reports of improper behaviour of two Ekstraklasa referees who were supposed to work on the Champions League qualifying match between Dynamo Kiev and Rangers FC," a PZPN statement said.

Polish media reported that the two officials were seen carrying a road sign down a street in Lublin, and after police checked their alcohol levels they were taken to a sobering-up room in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The pair have been replaced by Tomasz Kwiatkowski and Pawel Malec for the game which is taking place in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Information from Reuters and ESPN's Dale Johnson contributed to this report.