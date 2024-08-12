Adidas reveals third kits for Man United, Arsenal, Real Madrid

Open Extended Reactions

Adidas has released a collection of new third kits for some of the biggest club sides in Europe with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid all finding themselves furnished with rather lovely retro fare.

While each team has been bestowed their own bespoke design, the major universal point of interest is the return of the classic Adidas "trefoil" logo, which has been applied to all five of the kits and provides a welcome nostalgic flourish to mark the German brand's 75th anniversary.

Adidas has also invited a glut of club legends to assist with the launch with Patrick Vieira (Arsenal), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Alessandro Del Piero (Juve), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern) and Rio Ferdinand (Man United) assigned modelling duties for the occasion.

Here's a closer look at each kit, presented in alphabetical order for your viewing delectation.

Manchester United

United have really nailed it with their kits this season and the new third option is no exception. Fundamentally white with broad red-and-black bands across the chest, the Adidas trefoil certainly looks the part perched upon the chest alongside the club's devil mascot. The overall design is intended to mimic the tricolour flags that United fans continue to fly at grounds all around the world.

Adidas

Arsenal

Arguably the least overtly "retro" shirt of the bunch, the Gunners have seen their classic blue/turquoise away kits of the mid-1990s reformed in order to create a hazy, psychedelic wash that will doubtlessly look as good poolside as it does on the pitch.

Adidas

Bayern Munich

A really rather splendid, wonderfully refined off-white shirt is finished with traditional red-and-white trim and a subtle, all-over diamond pattern inspired by the lozenges found on Bayern's club crest -- which is actually a heritage version of the Bayern badge used throughout the 1970s.

Adidas

Juventus

Achingly cool from the off, Juve's new third kit is a continuation of the lunar theme that has been adopted for all of their strips this season. In particular, the dusky blue shirt is supposed to reflect the night sky above Turin while the golden appointments really set things off nicely. The keen-eyed might also notice that the standard club crest has been replaced by the blurred silhouette of a prancing zebra, a symbol favoured by the Italian side which first appeared on their uniforms in the early 1980s.

Adidas

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's 2024-25 third shirt is a simplistic, elegant design in dark grey and white with a luxurious "RMCF" monogram woven through the material, which conjures images of high end luxury luggage. As with Juve's design, the crisply-engineered polo collar also lends a touch of class to the whole affair.