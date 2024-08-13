Transfer Talk: Chelsea still looking at move for João Félix

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea in talks to get Atleti's João Félix

Discussions are ongoing between Chelsea and Atlético Madrid over a permanent deal for João Félix, reports Sky Sports Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg.

While it's not close to being finalized, the Portuguese international is open to returning to Chelsea, having spent half a season on loan at Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is still in "concrete" talks with Atlético Madrid and Chelsea to try and strike an agreement, with contact being re-established in recent days. Plettenberg adds that it remains a "difficult" deal, with more steps to go.

Chelsea's pursuit of the 24-year-old follows strong interest from Aston Villa in recent months, although Félix's preference to rejoin his former side appears to have been decisive. The forward spent last season on loan at Barcelona, scoring seven goals in 30 league games for the Catalan giants.

Chelsea and Atlético Madrid are reportedly in talks over a possible deal for Portuguese attacker João Félix. (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea remain in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Fabrizio Romano reports. He states that the Blues have always been interested in signing the Nigeria international, despite some reports to the contrary earlier this month. Nevertheless, the player's desire to only leave Napoli on a permanent deal, and to not have his salary reduced, could scupper any future club agreement. Napoli, meanwhile, are still hoping to replace Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku this summer, who has returned to Chelsea after his season-long loan with AS Roma.

- Jadon Sancho wants to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid on-going speculation over his Manchester United future, Fabrice Hawkins reports. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, although United are expected to demand a fee above €60 million from interested clubs. As things stand, no agreement is in place between the two clubs, as it is not a "simple matter" -- in the words of Hawkins. It remains possible that talks between PSG and United over Manuel Ugarte could impact a deal for Sancho, although both deals currently remain entirely separate.

- PSV Eindhoven have dropped out of the race to sign Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg, reports De Telegraaf. The Dutch centre-back has been the subject of reported interest from around Europe, with PSV among his potential suitors. However, Liverpool's "stubborn" attitude on the player's valuation has seemingly derailed the Eredivisie side's hopes of striking a deal. Instead, PSV will turn their attention to alternative targets, with FC Nordsjælland's Adamo Nagalo on their list of defensive targets.

- Juventus are seeking an agreement with FC Porto for winger Francisco Conceição, Gianluca Di Marzio claims. The Serie A club are understood to be keen on signing two wingers this summer, with a deal to sign Nicolás González from Fiorentina also being negotiated. Conceição, 21, could follow him through the door at Juve however, with the club's hierarchy already sanctioning the transfer. With personal terms also agreed, all that remains to be settled is a fee between Juventus and Porto, as the Portuguese outfit have dismissed the possibility of a loan deal.

- Talks are progressing between Nottingham Forest and Argentine club Talleres over the proposed transfer of Ramón Sosa, reports Ben Jacobs. The Paraguay international, who primarily plays as a winger, is edging closer to a move to the East Midlands club after weeks of reported negotiations. Talleres expect to receive around £12m for Sosa, who has played 14 times for his nation since 2022. Most notably, he featured at this summer's Copa América tournament, scoring his first goal for Paraguay against Costa Rica in the group stage.