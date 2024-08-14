Open Extended Reactions

Canadian rapper Drake has become an investor of Serie A club Venezia after joining global sports-focused firm APEX Capital.

APEX, who acquired a minority stake of the north Italian outfit in July shortly after the team gained promotion to Serie A, confirmed Drake's addition to the project.

The sports investment company said on Instagram: "Global icon Drake has joined @veneziafc investor group alongside APEX to fund the club ahead of its Serie A season. His Nike sub-brand NOCTA becomes the team's official kit sponsor, a huge step towards the merging of culture and sports."

NOCTA is the clothing brand owned by Drake and created alongside Nike.

"We're excited to partner with Venezia FC, a team that embodies the rich history and vibrant culture of Venice," Drake management team spokesman Matte Babel said.

"It's the perfect intersection of sport and culture and we're looking forward to contributing to a franchise that stretches beyond the pitch."

Drake has ben a regular collaborator with sports teams. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Italian sports brand Kappa had been kit sponsors of Venezia in previous seasons until June. Venezia's move from Nike to Kappa in 2021 was reportedly done to give the club more creative control over its kits.

Venezia FC have used creative agencies, such as Bureau Borsche, for their jersey designs since.

"One of Venezia FC's goals is to leverage the global popularity of football and bring international attention to one of the most culturally significant cities in the world," Venezia FC brand manager Fabrizia Monteleone said.

"Venezia FC serves as an ambassador for the city of Venice and the club's relationship with NOCTA will reinforce Venezia FC's broader mission to celebrate the city's cultural heritage."

Venezia's full collection of kits will be available during the international break in September.

APEX's investment portfolio focuses on sports, media and entertainment investments, and includes stakes in the Alpine F1 team and Bay Golf Club.