Newcastle United have announced that midfielder Sandro Tonali could return to competitive football for his team's game against Tottenham on Sept. 1 after the completion of a 10-month ban for breaching gambling rules in Italy.

Tonali, 24, was handed the ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in October 2023, and has since been handed a two-month suspended ban by the English Football Association (FA) for contravening betting rules following his move to the Premier League.

"Sandro Tonali will return to selection on Wednesday 28 August following the conclusion of his ten-month ban from competitive football," Newcastle posted on X on Thursday.

Sandro Tonali in Newcastle training on Thursday. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

As part of a plea-bargain deal with the FIGC that afforded the former AC Milan player a less severe punishment, Tonali has attended treatment sessions for problem gamblers and will give a series of talks about his experience over a further eight-month period.

FIFA and FIGC regulations meant that the Italy international could have faced a three-year suspension, but his cooperation with the authorities leading the investigation -- the FIGC and the Italian prosecutor's office -- led to a reduction in the length of his ban.

Tonali's ban in England was suspended as a result of his cooperation and self-referral, as laid out in the findings of the independent regulatory commission appointed by the FA to investigate the matter.

Newcastle signed Tonali from AC Milan in in July 2023 in a deal worth a reported €70 million ($74.7m) with add-ons, but has not appeared for the team since shortly before his ban came into force.

He played 11 games prior to the ban, scoring one goal.