Transfer Talk: Atleti's Griezmann still on LAFC's radar

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: LAFC still linked with a move with Atleti's Griezmann

LAFC are still "dreaming" of signing Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old is reported to be planning on staying at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer after deciding to stay with Atleti, but having recently been linked with a potential move to the United States, Griezmann remains at the top of LAFC's wishlist.

Griezmann is seen as the ideal next big signing for the club after they completed a move for his France compatriot Olivier Giroud in May and while they haven't been able to secure him in the transfer window, they are already preparing to make a move for his signature in 2025.

Griezmann is believed to prefer a move to MLS over the Saudi Pro League.

LAFC want to bring in Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann for next season. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Inquiries have been made by both AC Milan and AS Roma over a potential move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, reports Nicolo Schira. The 26-year-old is reported to not be part of manager Thiago Motta's plans for the new season and is believed to be training away from the first team. No official offers have been made yet, though the Bianconeri are set to look to move him on before the transfer window closes.

- The salary of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is a stumbling block for a transfer away from the club, reports Football Insider. The 29-year-old has recently been linked with Juventus, but it is said that a deal looks unlikely to progress with the Serie A side unable to match the £325,000-per-week salary that he earns at Stamford Bridge.

- AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala is yet to decide on his future, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah are reported to have made an €18m offer for his signature, and they have proposed the 30-year-old a three-year contract worth €60m plus bonuses. Talks are expected to continue between all parties, though Dybala is expected to be available for the upcoming Serie A match against Cagliari.

- Southampton are looking to sign Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer, reports The Athletic. Talks are said to be ongoing over a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, who returned to Villa Park in the summer after a clause in the deal with Sheffield United obligated the Villans to sign him back if the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

- Ipswich Town are interested in a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, reports Sky Sports. Discussions are underway over a potential season-long loan for the 22-year-old, who the Blues are open to parting ways with this summer, with manager Kieran McKenna keen to reinforce his squad before the transfer window closes.