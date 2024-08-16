Open Extended Reactions

Kalvin Phillips will spend the season on loan at Ipswich Town. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on Friday.

The England international has made the move to Portman Road as Kieran McKenna's side make their return to the top-flight after 22 years.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, but struggled for form and made only eight league appearances.

He returned to City this summer and filled in at centre-back during the preseason tour of the United States.

The 28-year-old midfielder will link up immediately with McKenna's side and is available for their season-opener against Liverpool on Saturday.

"This is a day I've been waiting a number of weeks for now and I'm very happy to be here," Phillips said.

"I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League."

Ipswich have also signed Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers on Friday for £9 million ($11.6m) plus add-ons on a four-year deal.

Szmodics was the top-scorer in the Championship last season with 27 goals.