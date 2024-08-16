Open Extended Reactions

Joshua Zirkzee hailed a "perfect" Manchester United debut after he came off the bench to score a late winner against Fulham.

United won their Premier League opener 1-0 at Old Trafford after the Dutchman came off the bench to score in the 87th minute.

It was Zirkzee's first United appearance following his £36.5 million ($47.3 million) summer move from Bologna and it could not have gone any better.

"It's the perfect one, no?," Zirkzee told the BBC.

"In front of the Stretford End. And a win as well, it couldn't be any better.

"It's been very good [since I arrived]," Zirkzee continued. "The group have been amazing, I feel very comfortable and at home here. I'm having a very good time.

"Of course it's a big club, but we just work hard every day and focus on what we want to achieve, and that's being the best we can be. At the moment I don't really feel any pressure."

Joshua Zirkzee joined Man United from Bologna this summer. Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It looked like it might be a frustrating evening for United and manager Erik ten Hag after a series of missed chances.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount passed up opportunities before Zirkzee came on as a second-half substitute to finally find a way past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno with a clever finish into the far corner from Alejandro Garnacho's cross.

"The win is very pleasing," ten Hag told the BBC.

"To start the season with a win is always important. We are not ready as a squad, as a team, many players are not up to full fitness. We only had 10 days with this team training together. I expect more from this team, but we have a foundation we can build on."

Ten Hag also clarified why Jadon Sancho was left out of the matchday squad against Fulham.

The 24-year-old has been reintegrated after falling out with ten Hag last season and played a full part in United's preseason tour of the U.S.

But he was left out of the squad on Friday night with ten Hag revealing that he had been hampered with an ear infection in the buildup to the game.

"First of all, we need squad depth," the United manager said.

"This will be a season of survival of the fittest and I can only put 20 players in the squad. Jadon, in the week, had an ear infection. He was not 100% fit.

"He could play, but I make choices and prefer other players on the bench," ten Hag continued. "That can change and will change this season.

"You see how important subs are. Sometimes it is frustrating for the player but it is about the team, the club. We have so many games to play."