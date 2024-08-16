Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Napoli separate Lukaku-Osimhen talks

Enzo Maresca speaks about how Chelsea have adapted to his style and his hopes for the end of the transfer window. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Top Story: Chelsea, Napoli negotiate separate Lukaku, Osimhen deals

Negotiations between Chelsea and Napoli over the proposed transfers of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen are being kept separate, Fabrizio Romano reports.

There will be no negotiations between the clubs over a swap deal, according to the report, with the Blues instead focused on securing a permanent exit for Lukaku. The Serie A side have yet to offer a transfer fee deemed suitable by Chelsea, but have agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old Belgium striker.

Chelsea's pursuit of Osimhen looks to be more complicated, however. While they remain interested in the 25-year-old Nigeria No. 9, the Premier League side's preference would be to sign him on loan, Romano added.

Romelu Lukaku, left, and Victor Osimhen are at the centre of transfer negotiations between Chelsea and Napoli. Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Osimhen's camp have shut down any suggestions of a loan deal, and they won't entertain a reduced salary to facilitate a move away from Naples either. Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Napoli despite these substantial hurdles.

Paper talk

- Crystal Palace are still "pushing" to sign VfL Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix, with personal terms already agreed, writes Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who previously worked with Lacroix at the Volkswagen Arena, views the 24-year-old former France youth international as a potential replacement for Marc Guéhi, who is wanted by Newcastle United. Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou is also on the south London club's list of targets.

- Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Stade Rennais left-back Adrien Truffert before the transfer window closes, according to L'Equipe. The Ligue 1 side have rejected multiple bids for the France U21 international, who represented his country at this summer's Olympics, but are entertaining offers.

- Napoli and Benfica are preparing the documents to finalise the transfer of forward David Neres, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 27-year-old with eight caps for Brazil is set to travel to Naples to seal a €28 million transfer, with medical examinations slated to take place on Monday.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have no intention of letting winger Simon Adingra leave the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, HITC writes. The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Seagulls last season, scoring six goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

- Lille are working on a deal to sign Villareal forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to Footmercato's Santi Aouna. The French side prefer a loan arrangement for the 27-year-old Netherlands international and have begun negotiating personal terms with the player who spent last season on loan at Everton.