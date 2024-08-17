Enzo Maresca speaks about how Chelsea have adapted to his style and his hopes for the end of the transfer window. (1:05)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has said it would be more beneficial for Ben Chilwell to leave the club in order to find playing time as Chelsea come to terms with their crowded squad.

Maresca suggested the defender will struggle for minutes ahead of Sunday's Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Chelsea have 43 first-team players after completing their 10th summer signing earlier this week, meaning Chilwell could become surplus to requirements for the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old, who usually plays as a left-back for Chelsea, fell down the pecking order after Spaniard Marc Cucurella arrived in 2022. Chilwell was sidelined by injury last season, making 21 appearances across all competitions.

Ben Chilwell signed with Chelsea in 2020 and won the Champions League in 2021. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chilwell signed with Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020 and his contract runs until 2027.

"Chilly [Chilwell] has not been training for the last few days because he has been ill," Maresca told reporters. "It's quite clear, I love the way he is but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position."

"This morning we had 22 players training, and if you ask all of them they will say they want to play against City on Sunday but that is impossible.

"When they train every day and do not get any minutes, it is not good for them or for me, [as] I need to make a decision. It is probably better to leave and get minutes [elsewhere]. The transfer window is open so we'll see what happens."