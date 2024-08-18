Janusz Michallik reacts to Manchester City's comfortable start to their Premier League title defence with a 2-0 win at Chelsea. (1:10)

Erling Haaland has two Premier League golden boots to his name, but he keeps receipts as well.

Last month, Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella was riding the high of highs. The 26-year-old Spaniard helped his nation to a record fourth European Championship, assisting on the winning goal in the final.

Enjoying the triumph, Cucurella made the most of Spain's post-championship celebration. He called out pundit Gary Neville, who had doubted whether Spain could win the tournament with Cucurella in the lineup. But he made perhaps the most headlines when he sang a song that references Haaland -- star forward for Chelsea rival Manchester City -- fearing him.

Haaland didn't need to wait long for a chance to rebut, however. Manchester City faced Chelsea in a prime-time Sunday afternoon clash during the Premier League's opening weekend. It took the Norwegian just 18 minutes to open up his account for the new season.

Dribbling ahead before putting City up 1-0 with a deft finish, Haaland had a familiar face by his side as he put the ball into the back of the net: Cucurella.

After winning the Euros with Spain in July, Marc Cucurella sang the "Cucu Cururella" song with the line "Haaland trembles, Cucurella is coming."



After the game, Haaland was asked about Cucurella's summer reference to his potential fear. He kept things light, recalling an interaction between the two players from the prior season.

Manchester City won the match 2-0 behind Haaland's opening goal and Mateo Kovačić's clincher, as they began their quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League title.