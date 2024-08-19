Open Extended Reactions

Thierry Henry has resigned from his role as manager of France's youth teams after earning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Monday.

Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup with his country, cited "personal reasons" as the motivation for his decision in the FFF press release.

"I have to thank the FFF and Philippe Diallo [president of the FFF], who gave me this amazing opportunity," Henry said. "Winning a silver medal at the Olympics for my country will remain one of the proudest achievements of my life.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Federation, the players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live out a magical experience."

Henry's Olympic team, made up of U23 players and three overage selections, beat Argentina and Egypt on their way to the final in Paris, only to be beaten 5-3 by Spain after extra time.

Thierry Henry celebrating his team claiming silver in Paris. Luke Hales/Getty Images

Diallo thanked Henry for his professionalism in the statement and added that the FFF is searching for a new coach to take charge ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the U21 Euro 2025.

Henry's has managed Monaco in Ligue 1 and the Montreal Impact in MLS previously, and served as an assistant during Roberto Martinez's time in charge of Belgium's senior men's national team.