Napoli coach Antonio Conte has apologised to fans after his side "melted like snow" in their 3-0 defeat at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

It was Conte's first game in charge of the 2023 Scudetto winners, who finished a disappointing 10th in the table last season.

"I am the coach and it is right that I take full responsibility," Conte said after Napoli's season-opening defeat.

"I humbly apologise because the second half was unacceptable. We went behind and then we melted like snow in the sun. There is something to be ashamed of, and there is a lot of work to be done in all respects. I will now have to apologise to the Neapolitan people who show us so much affection and passion."

The former Chelsea and Tottenham coach could not hide his disappointment after his team failed to react when going behind in the 50th minute.

"Beyond the transfer market discussion, what is worrying is seeing the second half and that at the first difficulty we melted like snow," Conte said. "I arrived in Naples with great enthusiasm, great desire. I can make myself available in any situation, if I can help Napoli I will."

Napoli star Victor Osimhen did not feature on Sunday with the Nigeria forward wanting to leave the club in this transfer window.

Antonio Conte's Napoli reign got off to a difficult start on Saturday. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Osimhen is a reported target for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Asked why Osimhen didn't play, Conte said: "You have to ask the club and not me. I see that Osimhen has trained separately since preseason. I was placed as a spectator on this matter."

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has said that Osimhen's transfer is currently "blocked" and a solution to his future has to be found.

Conte, meanwhile, hopes reinforcements will come before the transfer market closes.

"One, two, three, four could arrive, as many as the club want to sign," Conte said.