Enzo Maresca speaks about how Chelsea have adapted to his style and his hopes for the end of the transfer window. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Raheem Sterling wants clarity over his Chelsea future after being left out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The 29-year-old played in all six matches during the club's preseason tour to the United States but was omitted from the matchday squad for Enzo Maresca's first competitive match in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca had earlier called the England international "an important player," with the expectation he was part of his plans despite speculation linking him with a potential move away from Chelsea.

Sources have told ESPN that Juventus are among the clubs interested in the forward's services.

When approached by ESPN for comment on Sunday's absence, Sterling's camp issued the following statement: "Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years.

He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

Raheem Sterling was left out of Chelsea's squad for their Premier League opener. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

"He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend's fixture in some capacity.

"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem's future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem's desire to start the new season positively."

Maresca responded to the Sterling's statement in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports.

"It's just a technical decision, nothing else," he said. "Managers are paid to make decisions and sometimes players don't like it."

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in July 2022 for £47.5 million ($61.5m) and he has made 81 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

Chelsea are in talks with Atlético Madrid over signing forward João Félix in a deal which, if completed, could see Conor Gallagher move to the LaLiga club in a separate £34m transaction.