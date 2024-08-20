Ian Darke breaks down how he thinks Chelsea signing João Félix will fare in the coming seasons. (1:11)

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to join Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season, a source told ESPN.

The loan deal includes an obligation to sign the player for a fee in the region of £30 million ($39.1 million) if Ipswich avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Broja, 22, will bolster Ipswich's attacking options as they play in the top flight for the first time in 22 years. They lost their opener 2-0 against Liverpool but could have Broja in the mix for their trip to Manchester City at the weekend.

Chelsea are in the process of trimming their 43-man squad and Broja is set to leave before the transfer window shuts.

With his medical planned for the next couple of days, if the move is completed, he will vie with the likes of Liam Delap and George Hirst for a spot in the Ipswich side.

Broja came through Chelsea's academy and has made 38 appearances for the first team. He's had spells on loan away from the club, including time at Southampton, while he spent the second half of last season at Fulham. He has 23 caps for Albania and five goals.