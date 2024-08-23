Open Extended Reactions

Yves Bissouma is in contention for Tottenham's clash with Everton. Getty

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Yves Bissouma is available for their clash against Everton on Saturday following his suspension for their opening game of the season against Leicester City.

Bissouma was suspended by the club after a video showing him inhaling nitrous oxide was posted on social media.

"Biss is available but we've got some options there. The whole idea of trying to bulk up the squad is for these situations. He's available for selection. The bridge building continues," Postecoglou said in a news conference on Friday.

However, Spurs will be without new signing Dominic Solanke against Everton after the striker picked up an ankle injury.

Spurs signed the 26-year-old England international from Bournemouth for a reported fee of £65 million ($85.25 million) this month and he started the game at Leicester, that ended 1-1.

"Dom picked up a knock in the last game," Postecoglou said. "He got through the game, but it flared up the day after, and he'll miss the game tomorrow.

"It's an ankle injury. He copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle."

Solanke, who featured in all 38 Premier League games last season, scored 19 goals to help Bournemouth achieve their highest points total in the top flight.

Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur is also unavailable for the fixture as he follows concussion protocols.

Postecoglou said Spurs could still make more changes to their squad before the transfer window closes.

"There's probably a couple more who will go out but we've done a fair bit of work over the past 12 months and we've brought down the demographic a fair way and brought in players in line with how we want to play but there's still a fair bit we want to do," he said.