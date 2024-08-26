Conor Gallagher and Julián Álvarez are greeted to a packed Metropolitano Stadium as they are unveiled as two of Atlético Madrid's new signings. (1:21)

Diego Simeone has said new signings Julián Álvarez and Conor Gallagher need time to adapt to Atlético Madrid after the pair featured in the club's 3-0 LaLiga win over Girona on Sunday.

Alvarez, who arrived from Manchester City this summer, made his first Atlético start in the game at the Metropolitano, playing 81 minutes as a centre-forward, while midfielder Gallagher -- who finally joined from Chelsea last week -- made his debut as a 58th minute substitute.

Atlético have invested heavily in the transfer market, with summer arrivals Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sørloth also involved on Sunday as they look to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the LaLiga title.

"[Gallagher] came on with a lot of energy," Simeone said in his post-match news conference, when asked about the England midfielder's debut. "That's what we'll get from him. He needs a bit of time to get used to opponents and tohis teammates. With his enthusiasm and passion, we have to help him so that adrenaline is positive for the team."

Álvarez, who scored 11 Premier League goals for City last season, is Atlético's biggest summer signing. Simeone said the club are "convinced" the Argentina international will deliver, whether at centre-forward or elsewhere.

"We know what Julian has, what he can give us," Simeone said. "We'll try to take advantage of his qualities whether as a centre forward, a second forward or on the wing. We're convinced we have an incredible player for the present and the future.

"At River [Plate] he was a number nine, with Argentina he was a number nine at the World Cup. At City [Erling] Haaland's there, they shared [the position] or he played wide. He can play in different positions... We have him and Sørloth. I'll have to figure it out."

Atlético host Espanyol at the Metropolitano in their next LaLiga game on Wednesday.