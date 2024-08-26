Open Extended Reactions

James Rodríguez has joined Rayo Vallecano. Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano confirmed the signing of Colombia captain James Rodríguez on Monday on a free transfer.

It will be the 33-year-old's second stint in the Spanish capital after he played for Real Madrid from 2014 to 2020.

Rodríguez has also played for Bayern Munich on loan, Everton, Al Rayyan and Olympiacos. He contributed six assists for Colombia at the Copa América, before his side lost to Argentina in the final.

Rodríguez played at Brazilian side São Paulo last season, and was named Copa América's player of the tournament this summer.