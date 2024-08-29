Janusz Michallik reacts to Chelsea's 6-2 thrashing of Wolves in the Premier League. (1:37)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a season-long loan move to Bournemouth, the south coast club announced on Thursday.

The Spanish goalkeeper previously had just 12 months remaining on his contract, however he has signed a one-year extension so the club can protect his transfer value.

It marks another turn in Kepa's rollercoaster career since joining Chelsea. Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge as the most-expensive goalkeeper in history when he moved from Athletic Club in August 2018 in an €80 million ($89.3m) deal.

However, he often struggled for form, falling fell out of favour during Frank Lampard's tenure as head coach before the club moved to sign Édouard Mendy as his replacement in September 2020.

He went out on loan to Real Madrid last season as the Spanish giants had to make do without Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an ACL injury in his right knee.