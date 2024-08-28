Mark Ogden and Steve Nicol can't understand why Liverpool are looking at Juventus' Federico Chiesa. (1:50)

Liverpool and Juventus have agreed a £10 million ($13m) deal for the transfer of Federico Chiesa, a source has told ESPN.

The 26-year-old forward is now flying to Liverpool for a medical in order to seal a shock move that also includes a further £2.5m in add-ons, which a source told ESPN are based on team performance.

Chiesa, who is into the final year of his contract, has fallen out of favour at Juve under new coach Thiago Motta.

He had been close to a €13 million ($14.5m) transfer to Barcelona earlier this month, but the LaLiga side have been unable to structure a deal.

"I'm really happy and ready for this new adventure," Chiesa said in Italian media footage of him arriving at an airport on Wednesday. "I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I'll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus.

"I'm really, really happy, we can't wait, me and my family."

Chiesa has been hit by a series of injuries, including a 10-month cruciate ligament lay-off, since helping then-manager Roberto Mancini's Italy team to success in Euro 2020, played in 2021.

But despite his troubled fitness record, Liverpool are interested in Chiesa due to his pedigree and versatility.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.